“I’m beyond excited to introduce the next evolution of the MT15”: PRS announces refresh of tube amp lineup with the all-new Archon Classic and a high-gain power-up for the Mark Tremonti lunchbox head

PRS Guitars has updated its tube amp lineup with the all-new Archon Classic 50-watt head and a revised v2 of Mark Tremonti’s superlative MT 15 lunchbox head.

Given just how popular the MT 15 has been, you might ask how this sensibly powered, super portable and keenly priced high-gain solution could be improved, but the Alter Bridge guitarist says the inspiration for the refresh could be found on his 100-watt MT 100.

“Seven years ago, we released my signature MT 15 amplifier, a compact powerhouse that quickly became a go-to for players seeking both pristine cleans and crushing high-gain tones,” says Tremonti. “In 2023, we took things even further with the MT 100, delivering a full-scale amplifier that carried my signature sound to the next level. That inspired us to find a way to fit the 100’s third channel into the 15’s lunchbox size.”

The R&D boffins at PRS – well, namely its guitar amp designer Doug Sewell – duly found a way. But there were more new appointments. Version 2 of the MT 15 would be fitted with a half-power switch, handy for domestic playing, or for any time when you want that gain at lower volumes. Tremonti says he is “beyond excited” with this new amp, promising players “even more tonal flexibility”.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

But as Sewell explains on the PRS Guitars blog, the idea wasn’t to reinvent the wheel. The MT 15 still had to sound like the original.

The pull function simply bypasses two gain stages but retains the tone of the Lead channel, as requested by Mark. Same tone, lower gain Doug Sewel, amp designer, PRS

The aesthetic was updated. The amps were made to be stackable (just remove the leatherette handle). The other tweaks to the circuit would be in addition to what the MT 15 was already doing, not replacing anything.

“Circuit-wise, we wanted to retain the well-respected performance of the original,” says Sewell. “After careful study, we experimented with creating a medium gain structure to somewhat mirror the new ‘Overdrive’ channel of the MT 100. We implemented this with a pull-knob at the Treble location of the Lead channel.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The pull function simply bypasses two gain stages but retains the tone of the Lead channel, as requested by Mark. Same tone, lower gain. We labeled this as ‘Pull Overdrive’ to relate to that channel of the MT 100.”

The MT 15 | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

At Tremonti’s suggestion, PRS also switched up the MT 15’s LEDs to match the MT 100. “So, Blue for Clean, Amber for Overdrive, and Red for Lead for a ‘Groovy Light Show’ indeed!” says Sewell.

Under the hood there are a pair of Tube Amp Doctor 6L6 power tubes, plus six 12AX7 / ECC83 tubes in the preamp. The Lead channel is controlled by Treble (with ‘Pull Overdrive’ for that MT 100 flavour), Middle, Bass, Master Volume, and Gain dials. The Clean channel has controls for Volume, Treble (with pull boost), Middle and Bass, and there is a global Presence control. There is a tube-driven series effects loop so you can bring your pedalboard to the party, plus three speaker outputs.

That’s your clean to high-gain metal guitar tones covered. What if your tastes in electric guitar tone are a little more retro? That's where the Archon Classic comes in.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars) (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The Archon Classic is a two channel head – available with a matching 4x12 loaded with Celestion V-Type drivers – offering 50-watts, a Clean channel that goes from gin clear to break-up, and a Lead channel that Sewell describes as being voiced for '70s and '80s rock tones. The Clean channel has a bit more heat to it than previous Archons. PRS says this is no reissue but a ground-up revoicing of the circuit.

“This is the answer for those wanting an Archon with a hotrod vintage Lead channel gain structure without changing preamp tube types, and a juiced-up Clean channel without having to use a boost pedal, all wrapped up in a retro-inspired cabinet design,” says Sewell.

The Archon Classic | Demo | PRS Guitars - YouTube Watch On

The Archon Classic features a pair of JJ Electronic 6CA7 power tubes, and six JJ Electronic ECC83s in the preamp. It similarly has a tube-driven effects loop. Both channels are served by Master Volume, Bass, Middle, Treble, Bright Switch, and Volume controls, with Presence and Depth serving both.

Both amps ship with footswitches for channel switching. The Mark Tremonti MT 15 v2 is priced £869/$949. The Archon Classic is priced £949/$1,149. For more details, head over to PRS Guitars.