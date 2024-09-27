Kemper is offering Profile Player owners the opportunity to add features including effects, but they'll have to pay

As the Neural DSP Nano Cortex reminded us, the options for bringing amp capturing and profiling to your pedalboard are getting more varied. Kemper's Profile Player guitar amp pedal predates the Nano, and doesn't offer its ability to capture your amps, but it can run the company's acclaimed profiles. And now it's offering owners the chance to upgrade their Profile Player software with two significant packages available to purchase.

The LVL II and LVL III feature upgrades are available seperately or together for $299/£255 and in return, they bring effects into the equation, as well as other goodies.

Here's how they break down…

LVL II ($179/£151):

LVL III ($149/£126):

These features are great news in terms of adding to the usability and capability, but its does mean the Kemper Profile Player's not inconsiderable $698 asking price for the hardware now goes up to nearly $1000 if you want to level up with both packages.

The LVL II upgrade is definitely the one to go for if you want Kemper's effects, and including the 'big machine'-type reverbs, delays, equalizers, pitch shifters and modulations.

In addition there are the Kemper Drive and Fuzz Systems with Impedance Switch. The Morphing feature allows you to supersize your overdriven tone with delay and reverb when you hit the Rig button. Ideal for solos, then. Players can also decide on the level of Morphing with their external expression pedal.

The LVL III brings in more of a mini Kemper Profiler Stage suite of features when it comes to features. And it can't be used without first buying the LVL II upgrade.

You'll get eight effects block to play with and can organise them into 125 banks with five rigs in each. So yes, 625 guitar rigs in a pedal if you want!

Find out more about the full list of effects and features in these upgrades at kemper-amps.com, and check out Thomann to buy the Profile Player hardware.