“This update reflects everything we believe modern gear should be”: Neural DSP gives the Nano Cortex an almighty power-up with free NanOS 2.0.0 system update

Neural DSP has announced a dramatic expansion of the Nano Cortex’s features and functionality as the company rolls out its free NanOS 2.0.0 update to the compact guitar effects pedal and guitar amp capture pedal’s operating system.

MusicRadar’s verdict on the Nano Cortex declared that this was the “best all-in-one capture device for value, portability and usability” on the market. Well, this little pedalboard powerhouse has just got a lot better.

The digital transformation of electric guitar tone promised days like this, when an update to an operating system is as significant as the launch of new hardware. NanOS 2.0.0 transforms the Nano Cortex, adding 47 new effects and utilities, with more features to make it easier to dial in and manage your sounds, and there are more sounds direct from Neural.

There are new effects based on classic MXR, Universal Audio, TC Electronic and Boss pedals. There is enhanced control of your signal path; players can now choose from two Pre and three Post Effects slots.

“Nano Cortex was designed to deliver professional sound in a radically compact form – and with NanOS 2.0.0, it’s now even more powerful, flexible, and inspiring to play,” says Douglas Castro, CEO, Neural DSP. “This update reflects everything we believe modern gear should be: uncompromising in sound, intuitive in design, and ready for any studio, stage, or session.”

Some of these new effects are straight out of the recording studio’s tool-kit, such as a compressor based upon the Universal Audio 1176.

One of the smartest updates is the the onboard input gate which allows you to deploy the noise gate without using up one of your Pre Effects slots. There is also a convenient IR Loader Global Bypass function.

Ordinarily, when you expand your rig with 40-odd effects your rig increases in weight accordingly. The Nano Cortex still weighs in at 620g. It still fits in the gig bag.

“As a musician, you never stop evolving. Neither do we,” says Francisco Cresp, co-founder of Neural DSP. “NanOS 2.0.0 is our answer to everything players have asked for and more. This is your tone, your way, with no compromises.”

Besides the new features, you still have all the old. We are sometimes guilty of referring to this as an amp modeller but that is what Neural DSP’s guitar plugins and its flagship Quad Cortex is for.

This is an amp and effects capture pedal. Hook up an overdrive pedal to the unit and your done in five minutes. For amps with speakers, you’ll need a mic. For capturing amps without a speaker, you’ll need to put them through a reactive load box. But the process takes no time, and now Neural has done some of the work already.

All these new effects have been captured for you. So too have 20 guitar amps, eight bass amps, plus eight guitar cabinets and two bass cabinets that all ship preloaded to the unit. The pedal has memory space to store up to 256 captures.

The Nano Cortex is priced $549/€569. The NanOS 2.0.0 Update is free. See Neural DSP for more details and for a full list of the new effects captures.