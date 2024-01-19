NAMM 2024: Korg is embracing ‘portablism’ with a new portable record player/looper inspired by the Vestax Handy Trax

By Ben Rogerson
( Future Music, emusician )
published

If you want to DJ with one turntable, the Handytraxx could be the answer

Korg Handytraxx
(Image credit: Korg)

NAMM 2024: We’re going to have to start calling this site KorgRadar at this rate, such is the volume of new products that the company is telling us about. The latest of these is also one of the most unexpected - a new portable record player, Handytraxx, that takes inspiration from the Vestax Handy Trax, a take-it-anywhere turntable that was doing the rounds in the early noughties.

This has since become popular in the ‘portablism’ space, which is filled with people who DJ using easily transportable gear. And so, sensing an opportunity, Korg enlisted the late former Vestax president, Toshihide Nakama, who sadly died last year before this project could be completed, to advise on a new version of the Handy Trax with additional features.

So, not only is Korg’s Handytraxx turntable a scratch-friendly portable deck, but it also comes with creative filters and a built-in looper with variable playback speed function. A cue function and monitoring mean that you can play the looper while listening to your record in your headphones, creating a unique kind of DJing setup. A crossfader with reverse mode enables you to flip between the two sources.

The new Handytraxx will be able to run on AAA battery or USB-C power and come with built-in speakers. You can also expect it to have a detachable control panel, replaceable crossfader and MM cartridge support.

There’s no word yet on when the Handytraxx will be released, but we do know that a non-playable prototype will be on display at the 2024 NAMM Show.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more. image
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info