“I don’t like to categorise my tracks by genre - I do it by vibe”: Dr Dubplate's 5 DJ tips
Bristol-based selector and label head Dr Dubplate offers up some advice for playlist curation and reveals the CDJ function he thinks is "underrated"
Yanis Koudjo is spearheading the evolution of UK garage. The Bristol-based DJ, better known as Dr Dubplate, is the brains behind ec2a, a record label dedicated to showcasing the genre's next generation - a cadre of young and gifted producers splicing UKG with breaks, dubstep and techno - through sought-after, limited-edition dubplate releases that regularly sell out in minutes.
Immersed in the culture since his teen years - his Dad was the manager of one of London's most influential clubs, Plastic People, where Koudjo worked in the cloakroom - Koudjo's curatorial nous has fuelled not only the success of his record label, which celebrates its fifth birthday in 2025, but also a high-flying DJ career that's seen him take his rowdy and refreshingly unpretentious sets around the world.
We visited Koudjo in ec2a's Bristol-based headquarters to find out more about his approach to DJing, and he was kind enough to leave us with five tips for those looking to up their game behind the decks....
Subscribe to MusicRadar Tech on YouTube.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.
This Valentines Day, say it with… strings, plectrums and some bargain-priced software bundles?
NAMM 2025: Korg gets into the turntable game with its Vestax-inspired Handytraxx range