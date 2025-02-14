“I don’t like to categorise my tracks by genre - I do it by vibe”: Dr Dubplate's 5 DJ tips

5 essential CDJ mixing tips with Dr Dubplate (ec2a) - YouTube Watch On

Yanis Koudjo is spearheading the evolution of UK garage. The Bristol-based DJ, better known as Dr Dubplate, is the brains behind ec2a, a record label dedicated to showcasing the genre's next generation - a cadre of young and gifted producers splicing UKG with breaks, dubstep and techno - through sought-after, limited-edition dubplate releases that regularly sell out in minutes.

Immersed in the culture since his teen years - his Dad was the manager of one of London's most influential clubs, Plastic People, where Koudjo worked in the cloakroom - Koudjo's curatorial nous has fuelled not only the success of his record label, which celebrates its fifth birthday in 2025, but also a high-flying DJ career that's seen him take his rowdy and refreshingly unpretentious sets around the world.

We visited Koudjo in ec2a's Bristol-based headquarters to find out more about his approach to DJing, and he was kind enough to leave us with five tips for those looking to up their game behind the decks....

