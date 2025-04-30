“Get the ideas out - and then look back with different ears or different eyes in a few months. Then the really good ones will stand out to you”: Tourist shares his music production wisdom

We visited the electronic artist in the studio ahead of the release of his fifth album to learn his hard-won lessons for artists starting out

tourist
(Image credit: Press/Tourist)

PRODUCER WEEK 2025: Last year, British electronic artist Will Phillips - better known as Tourist - released Memory Morning, his first album since 2022's Inside Out. His latest record took his dreamlike brand of sample-heavy electronica to new creative heights inspired by shoegaze and psychedelic genres.

On the eve of that record's release, we ventured to the producer's London-based studio to find out more about how the album was made and get some essential tips for aspiring producers and musicians.

"Don't worry about it, it's always going to be fine," Tourist replied when asked to offer a single piece of advice for artists in the early stages of their creative journey. "If you make a crap piece of music, you've still made a piece of music. You will make so much shit music, and that's absolutely great, because that's what lets you get to the good stuff.

You're never gonna get to the good stuff unless you stop being hard on yourself and allow yourself the opportunity to make things that you might not like

"You're never gonna get to the good stuff unless you stop being hard on yourself and allow yourself the opportunity to make things that you might not like," he said. "You've got to get rid of the demons; you've got to get them out. My friend, who's a photographer always said that to me, he was like: just get them out, get the ideas out, and then look back with different ears or different eyes in a few months. Then the really good ones will stand out to you."

Great advice, if you ask us, and something that many budding artists will be able to relate to. "Enjoy the creative process," Tourist continued. "Don't worry about making bad things. Don't worry about anyone else. Own what you do - you are the most important person in your creative journey. Don't try and be someone else.

studio and man

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why is it so hard to finish a track? We explain how you can break free of the 4-bar loop and actually make some music

Tourist went on to suggest that following musical trends too closely can be creatively stifling. "Don't be too influenced by micro-trends," he told us. "You may end up maybe being successful in the short term, but truly transcending all of that micro stuff will let you make truly interesting work that will be able to stand at any generation, at any point, and will be something that's much deeper.

"Never be ashamed of making something that doesn't fit in at that moment. One of my most popular albums is called Wild. A lot of people didn't really discover that until after the pandemic. It sat there, not really doing much, and then all of a sudden, it became really personal to people. So just follow your heart - I know that's corny, but do. Be your weird self."

Tourist's Memory Morning is out now on Monday Records.

Listen to EST below or revisit our 2022 interview with Tourist.

Tourist - EST (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Tourist - EST (Official Visualizer) - YouTube
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

