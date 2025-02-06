This Valentines Day, say it with… strings, plectrums and some bargain-priced software bundles?

OK. Valentine’s Day may classically be the day for delivering a mysterious card, a box of chocolates or a bunch of red roses, but what if the object of your affections needs a new drum stool? Or has a buzzing quarter-inch guitar lead? Or has recently reversed over their prized Gibson Kirk Hammett "Greeny" Les Paul Standard?

Well turns out that Thomann, the music gear retail giant that owns a whole town (and is dedicated to putting the gear you need into your hands in record time and at the best prices) has got you covered. Phew.

Their Valentine's Day special offers – rounding up a raft of favourite products at incredible one-time-only prices sees them pulling out all the (organ) stops to make sure that anyone with any brains delivers the goods and gets the goodies this Valentine's Day.

Now potential gifters can choose from 100 specially selected products across Thomann’s never-ending instrument classes and categories, including guitars, drums, lighting, and – if you’re feeling particularly romantic – PA equipment…

What more could any potentially love-struck musician need?

And their massive sale event kicks off NOW, running from today, 6 February right through to the big day itself on the 14th.

Go check out what’s hot at Thomann's valentine's day offers and give them a gift they’ll love. Or (whisper it) keep it for yourself.