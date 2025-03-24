Apple says that its USB-C wired audio update for AirPods Max will make them do something for musicians that no other headphones can
Lossless 24-bit/48kHz audio meets low-latency performance
It’s perhaps surprising that Apple’s AirPods Max have, up until now, lacked the option to use their USB-C connection for transmitting high-quality, low-latency audio. Thanks to a new software update, though, this fairly commonly found feature will soon be coming to Apple’s flagship headphones, and the company is keen to talk up its benefits for music producers.
For music listeners, the new wired functionality will “unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio,” says Apple. However, it will also enable low-latency performance, which is essential if you want to use the AirPods Max for music making.
If you happen to be using Logic Pro, you’ll also be able to create and mix using Personalized Spatial Audio with headtracking. Support for these features was implemented in Logic Pro for AirPods users back in 2022, but only now can you take advantage of them using a wired, low-latency connection.
In fact, Apple claims that “AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.”
On another note, plugging in a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter (Apple is now selling its own all-in-one cable for $39/£39) means that you can also now use your AirPods Max with old-school minijack ports, such as those you’d find on an aeroplane or a multitude of synths and other music-making gear.
The firmware update will be available in April via iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4. You can find out more about the AirPods Max, which cost $549/£499 and are available in five colours, on the Apple website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“The ultimate wireless guitar rig built into premium headphones”: Positive Grid cuts the cable with Spark Neo
NAMM 2025: Beyerdynamic amps up the individuality with new in-ear monitor range and pro studio headphones