“The highest fidelity playback for serious studio use”: Kali Audio announces new multi-use HP-1 headphones
The new over-ear headphones have three voicings to suit studio use, music listening, gaming and more
Kali Audio has launched its latest set of multi-reference headphones.
The HP-1s are Kali’s first over-ear, DSP-powered headphones that the company claims “provide users with a neutral, accurate representation of their mix, as well as the ability to hear how their work will sound on the most popular headphones in use today.”
The headphones have three voicings. There’s Studio, which aims for a flat and natural response, but also Bass Heavy, which replicates the sound of headphones popular with hip-hop and EDM lovers. There is also a Consumer mode, which Kali states "replicates the sound of popular headphones sold alongside phones and computers".
Wearers can switch between any of these settings. An LED on the right ear changes colour to indicate the tuning you’ve selected as well as a voice prompt that lets you know what you’re listening to.
Kali is clearly marketing the HP-1s at both music professionals and casual punters. It has wired connection via a 3.5mm jack as well as a Bluetooth connection. And whilst the company claims the headphones have “the highest fidelity playback for serious studio use”, there are also features like noise cancelling and wireless calling.
Other useful info? The battery supports up to 40 hours of playback on full charge and can be recharged using the USB-C cable that’s included. They also come in a zippered carrying case to protect them while travelling.
The Kali Audio HP-1 headphones are available now, priced at $199/£199/€199. For further details head over to the Kali Audio website.
