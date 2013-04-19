Record Store Day: what's the best record player for you?

Tomorrow is international Record Store Day - an annual celebration of independent music outlets and all-things vinyl.

We’ve already brought you a run-down of our pick of the exclusive releases for this year’s event, but what’s the point in getting up early and spending your hard earned cash if you’ve got nothing to play your purchases on?

To that end, here’s our quick guide to record players. We’ve rounded up five different record players for five different types of music fans; from hi-fi nerds, to the fashion conscious to the no-nonsense DJ.

Things to consider

There are a handful of factors to consider when buying a turntable.

Firstly, are you looking for a unit for home use or for DJing? If it’s the later, you’ll need something that’s direct-drive (as opposed to belt-drive) so that it’s got enough power, plus it’ll need a pitch control for making fine adjustments to the record’s speed.

Then it’s worth considering what RPM speed records are you going to be playing (i.e. 45s, 33 1/3s or 78s?) While most players - particularly newer models - will play all speeds, it’s worth checking before you buy.

Will you be wanting a USB connection too? Many modern turntables include one, allowing vinyl records to be easily transferred to a computer for digital back up.

Whatever type of music fan you are, and whatever variety of player you’re after, here are a few of our favourites from the multitude of options...