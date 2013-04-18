Record Store Day 2013: 40 exclusive releases
This Saturday (20 April) Record Store Day returns for its ninth year. For the uninitiated, RSD is a celebration of physical music formats and, in particular, the dedicated, characterful shops that champion them.
Every year labels and bands of all shapes and sizes (from indies to majors) announce a line-up of limited-run Record Store Day exclusive releases. These items are usually produced in limited runs and distributed to participating stores around the world. It's like the ultimate musical treasure hunt.
Here's our pick of 40 of the best vinyl treats available this year, from psychedelic picture discs and ultra-rare soul 7", to unreleased Dylan tracks and the world's shortest album (on 5").
Braille - The Storm EP
Discerning house/techno label Hyper Colour's Glass Table imprint brings us the first release from Braille (AKA Sepalcure's Praveen Sharma) since 2011's A Meaning EP. The Storm EP is a 12" picture-disc with double-take-inducing artwork.
Best Coast - Fear Of My Identity
Two exclusive new tracks from Californian sunshine slacker pop queen Bethany Cosentino, Fear Of My Identity and B-side Who Have I Become. Check out the title track below.
Bob Dylan - Wigwam
Ahead of the release of The Bootleg Series Vol. 10, Bobby Dizzle is allowing the release of two demo recordings from the Self Portrait-era - an unreleased version of album track Wigwam and, more excitingly, a previously unreleased cover of Eric Anderson's Civil Rights song Thirsty Boots.
Bombino - Azamane Tiliade/Si Chilan
Bombino is a Niger-born Tuareg guitarist who has recently released the excellent album Nomad, produced by Black Keys man Dan Auerbach. This exclusive 10" comes with its lead single Azamane Tiliade and is backed with unreleased tune Si Chilan.
Cream - Royal Albert Hall London May 2-3-5-6 2005
A box set of three white LPs documenting Cream's Royal Albert Hall reunion shows in the Spring of 2005. The LP set has been released before, but has been out of print since 2008 and will be limited to just 1,500 new pressings.
Dark Dark Dark - What I Needed
The Minneapolis folk group release three brand new tracks on a limited edition 10" - just 200 copies have been pressed. Hear the A-side below.
David Bowie - The Stars Are Out Tonight
Bowie's putting out a traditional fancy picture disc of a classic single once more, in this case Drive In Saturday Night (from Aladdin Sane). However, this year, we also get material from the new album in the form of The Stars Are Out Tonight, backed with Where Are We Now? on white vinyl.
The Thin White Duke on Thin White plastic - what's not to like?
Deftones - Live Volume 1: Selections From Adrenaline
The first in a series of seven vinyl releases lined up to document Deftones' near-20 year history, this 12" EP takes four live recordings from the band's show at the Memorial Auditorium in Buffalo, NY on 13 October, 1996.
Dio/Killswith Engage - Holy Diver
The legendary RJD's 1983 trademark hit, Holy Diver, backed with metalcore pioneeers Killswitch Engage's own incendiary cover version - all wrapped up in oxblood coloured vinyl.
Disclosure - White Noise (Hudson Mohawk remix)
Having breezily skipped up the singles charts earlier this year with their Aluna George collaboration White Noise, the Disclose-Bros hand their breakthrough hit over to Hudson Mohawke, who puts his own dark, shuddering spin on it.
Evian Christ - DUGA-3
DUGA-3 is a 20 minute mix of entirely original material from the UK producer, inspired by a Soviet signal transmitter of the same name. Which pretty much goes without saying.
Factory Floor - Untitled (Reissue)
With singles on DFA and Optimo, UK electronic/industrial noiseniks Factory Floor have come a long way since this EP was first released back in 2010. Now they're reissuing it on green vinyl and including a DVD of an 'experimental film'.
Genius/GZA - Liquid Swords - The Chess Box Vinyl Edition
Get On Down's meticulous re-issue does real justice to RZA/GZA's seminal album Liquid Swords, packaging it in a four LP box set complete with real chess set.
Hüsker Dü - Amusement
Hüsker Dü's debut single was originally intended to be a four track 10", but the band's slim budget forced a re-think. Here the Amusement/Statues 7" is reissued, alongside a new 7" featuring the two songs (Writer's Cramp and Let's Go Die) initially meant to accompany it.
Jake Bugg - Kentucky
Limited to just 1,000 copies, the Northern drawler reels out two non-album songs on this 7". The title track Kentucky appeared on the Taste It EP, but B-side Swept Away is previously unreleased. We're also huge fans of the retro-style custom sleeve.
Jesus and Mary Chain - Psycho Candy
Jesus and Mary Chain's Psycho Candy on red and black splattered vinyl. It's the stuff vinyl fans' dreams are made of. Limited to just 970 copies, indie kid blood will likely be spilt over this one.
Kate Nash - Free My Pussy
A 7" single on heart-shaped vinyl from Nash's own Have 10p Records label, Free My Pussy is set to feature on the Deluxe Edition of third album Girl Talk and is backed by the slightly more serious Free Pussy Riot Now!
King Midas Sound - Aroo
Making their Ninja Tune debut, Kevin Martin's (The Bug) King Midas Sound will be releasing their first new material since 2009 in the form of an exclusive 12" of Aroo, plus B-side Funny Love. There's a second album in the works, too…
Kowton Vs Julio Bashmore - Mirror Song
Kowton has teamed up with Broadwalk's own Julio Bashmore for a new three-track EP in May, but they're releasing the lead track, Mirror Song, in exclusive 12" format for RSD 2013.
Manchester Orchestra and Grouplove/Frightened Rabbit - Make It To Me/Architect
A split 12" in which US indie rockers Manchester Orchestra collaborate with psychedelic Pixies-pop types Grouplove on Make It To Me and quiet Scots Frightened Rabbit on Architect.
Napalm Death - Leaders Not Followers
The mythical grindcore beast's 1999 EP featured six covers of bands that had an early influence on the band, among them Dead Kennedys, Death and Raw Power. Now it's being reissued as a red vinyl 10" limited to just 500 copies.
Nick Drake - Nick Drake
This 1971 compilation album of some of the cult songwriter's finest cuts from Five Leaves Left and Bryter Layter was originally a US-only release and became something of a collectors' item - now it's back in gate-fold vinyl form.
Orange Juice LP reissues
Domino has announced re-pressings of all four of the Scottish post-punk pioneers' LPs: You Can't Hide Your Love Forever, Rip It Up, Texas Fever and The Orange Juice. They've been re-mastered, include original lyrics sheets and come with free MP3 downloads.
Paul McCartney and Wings - Maybe I'm Amazed
The Mac-Attack is re-issuing a 12" single version of Maybe I'm Amazed that was originally sent out exclusively to radio stations. It features both stereo and mono versions, plus a single and album edit of the track. Limited to 3,500 copies.
Peace - California Daze
A one-sided picture disc that, much like the band themselves, oozes '90s-ness. California Daze in one of the more delicate moments from Peace's debut album. It is also, for lack of a better word, ace.
Pink Floyd - See Emily Play
A Syd Barret-era classic, 1967's See Emily Play was Pink Floyd's second ever single, coming five months after Arnold Layne. Here it's being re-pressed on pink vinyl with an EMI house single bag and a card featuring Barret's original train artwork.
Roky Erickson - Mine Mine Mind/Bloody Hammer
The 13th Floor Elevators frontman's debut solo single has been re-mastered and re-pressed on psychedelic swirl vinyl. Limited to 4,000 numbered copies, it features the original artwork and is guaranteed to send certain record collectors loopy.
Tame Impala - Tame Impala EP
The wonderful Modular is re-releasing Australian psychonauts Tame Impala's debut 10" EP with the addition of two tracks (Forty One Mosquitoes Flying in Formation and Wander) and another two inches.
The Band - The Last Waltz
It's been out of print for more than a decade now, but now The Band's watershed moment is back as three LP boxset, featuring embossed cover, two foils, original inner sleeves and a 12-page booklet. You don't want to know the things we'd do to get hold of this.
The Black Keys/The Stooges - No Fun
Another Warner Bros. 'Side By Side' 7", this one features The Black Keys and The Stooges playing the latter's hit No Fun and packages it up in an incredibly desirable 'splatter colored' vinyl.
The Durutti Column - Paean To Wilson
'The best guitarist you've never heard of', or so the legend goes, the Durutti Column's Vini Reilly penned this collection for the 2009 Manchester International Festival, in tribute to Factory Records impresario Tony Wilson. Now it's on vinyl (with MP3 codes) and includes a bonus disc of Vini's dedications.
The Hold Steady - Criminal Fingers / The Bear And The Maiden Fair
The Brooklyn blue-collar indie rockers penned B-side The Bear And The Maiden Fair exclusively to close Games Of Throne's season three. This brand new 7" pairs it with another unreleased tune, Criminal Fingers.
The Rolling Stones - Five By Five EP
The second EP by Keef And The Gang, featuring three covers and two originals (Empty Heart and 2120 South Michigan Avenue, credited to early band pseudonym Nanker Phelge) - now available in its original format for the first time since its 1964 release.
The Strypes - Blue Collar Jane
The fast-rising Irish rhythm and blues outfit are releasing a gatefold 7" version of their recent debut EP Blue Collar Jane. Details are scarce, but it looks like there will be seven tracks in total, which is a pretty big deal given that they've only released three so far…
The XX - Jamie XX Edits
The London trio's resident production nut Jamie XX reworks Coexist single Sunset and bonus-track Reconsider. The 12" will be limited to 4,000 copies and issued with a die-cut sleeve, which means that it comes with a cover that has a bit missing…
Various Artists - 50 Weapons Meets Monkeytown Records
German electronic music label Monkeytown Records (home of Modeselektor, Moderat and Lazer Sword) has teamed up with its 50 Weapons imprint for a marbled grey 12" featuring five tracks from Benjamin Damage, Mouse On Mars, Phon.o, Otto Von Schirach and Elan.
Various - Cotillion Records: Soul 45s 1968-1970
A beautiful collection of 10 7" singles from Atlantic soul imprint Cotillion Records' late '60s catalogue presented in a clamshell box, including an eight-page booklet, a selection of stickers and a code to download high-quality digital versions. Rare in the first place, this run of 500 won't do much to change the situation, but it will make someone's day nonetheless.
Various Artists - Earache: The World's Shortest Album
13 songs in 83 seconds is the promise on this very special compilation from UK metal label, Earache. Featuring contributions from Napalm Death (of course), Morbid Angel and Lawnmower Deth it comes on 5" vinyl in a die-cut 12" sleeve.
Various Artists 'Sub Pop 1000' - Sub Pop 1000
Apparently inspired by the Seattle label's 1986 Sup Pop 100 compilation, which showcased early music from the likes of Sonic Youth and Wipers, the 2013 update features 10 new picks from the label, including His Electro Blue Voice, Iron Lung and Peaking Lights.
White Stripes - Elephant
Believe it or not, it's 10 years since the White Stripes released the album that gave us Seven Nation Army and The Hardest Button To Button. This year it's back on coloured vinyl - split red/black for LP1 and white for LP2 - and is limited to an "unknown" number. Which we expect means 'not very many'.