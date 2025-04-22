“A fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers... way beyond anything I could have hoped for”: Robert Smith announces new Cure remix album

News
By published

Mixes Of A Lost World is out on 13 June

The Cure
(Image credit: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

The Cure have teased details of their upcoming remix album, Mixes Of A Lost World.

Coming just seven months after the band’s most recent ‘proper’ album, Songs Of A Lost World, the record is out on 13 June, and as Robert Smith has explained in a statement, all proceeds are going to charity.

The Cure — Alone [Four Tet Remix] - YouTube The Cure — Alone [Four Tet Remix] - YouTube
Watch On

“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them,” Smith said. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others.

"This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to War Child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”

Smith has picked a disparate bunch of figures to remix the album’s songs – established figures in the world of dance music such as Paul Oakenfold, Daniel Avery, Four Tet and Orbital sit alongside more experimental names such as Mogwai and 65daysofstatic. More unexpectedly, Deftones frontman Chico Moreno remixes the track Warsong.

The Cure — Can Never Say Goodbye [Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix] - YouTube The Cure — Can Never Say Goodbye [Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix] - YouTube
Watch On

It’s not the first time the Cure have explored this territory. Back in 1990, the band released Mixed Up, which featured remixes and extended versions of their hits up to that point. Released at the height of the Madchester era, it was regarded by some contemporary observers as an unseemly attempt at bandwagon jumping. That’s surely not a problem the new album will encounter - everyone has a far more relaxed attitude to the concept of remixing in 2025.

There’s likely to be more Cure activity later this year, too. Smith has previously spoken about a ‘companion’ album to Songs Of A Lost World as well as a third album recorded around the same time that takes a "different approach". Plus at some point, there will surely be an announcement of some sort of tour – aside from a few one off shows, the Cure have not toured since the Pandemic.

Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“He knows what I'm thinking and feeling before I even know it": Billie Eilish suggests that she and brother Finneas can read each other's minds

Prince’s Purple Rain follow-up came out of leftfield, but did it derail his career?

“He knows what I'm thinking and feeling before I even know it": Billie Eilish suggests that she and brother Finneas can read each other's minds
See more latest
Most Popular
Billie Eilish and Finneas
“He knows what I'm thinking and feeling before I even know it": Billie Eilish suggests that she and brother Finneas can read each other's minds
Darkglass Electronics Anagram Bass Workstation: The new multi-effects unit for bass guitar has a sleek design with a touchscreen and 6 high-resolution endless rotary knobs for fine-tuning each parameter.
“A purpose-built solution for bassists seeking unparalleled sound-shaping capabilities”: Darkglass Electronics unveils the Anagram Bass Workstation – a state-of-the-art multi-effects for bass guitar with neural amp model support and a 7” touchscreen
TikTok
TikTok posts using dance and electronic music outgrow indie and alternative for the first time
Prince
Prince’s Purple Rain follow-up came out of leftfield, but did it derail his career?
GAK store, Brighton
GAK is gone: UK music store giant GAK just got bought by Gear4Music for £2.4 million
Gibson Custom Serj Tankian Les Paul Modern: The System Of A Down frontman performs with his brightly coloured new signature guitar, which features original artwork from the man himself.
“It is ingrained with my artwork, an art piece that I had done years ago called Sunburst”: Serj Tankian and the Gibson Custom Shop team up for limited edition signature Foundations Les Paul Modern
Deadmau5 at Coachella 2025
“Even my cat is disappointed in me”: Deadmau5 gets drunk at Coachella, falls over, is escorted off stage by security, and apologises
Stevens with Idol
“The last thing Billy and I wanted to do was retread and say, ‘Hey, let’s do another Rebel Yell.’ We’ve already done that”: Guitar hero Steve Stevens lifts the lid on the new Billy Idol album
Sonicware CyDrums
"This $399 item will incur over $578 in additional import charges": Price of Sonicware CyDrums drum machine more than doubles thanks to Trump tariffs
Fortin Meshuggah Pedal: this preamp/distortion pedal puts the signature high-gain drive tones of Fredrik Thordendal and Mårten Hagström.
“For guitarists who crave an unrelenting, aggressive tone that stands out in any mix”: The Fortin Meshuggah head is the amp every metal player wants – now you can get its crushing tones in a pedal