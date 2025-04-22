“A fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers... way beyond anything I could have hoped for”: Robert Smith announces new Cure remix album

The Cure have teased details of their upcoming remix album, Mixes Of A Lost World.

Coming just seven months after the band’s most recent ‘proper’ album, Songs Of A Lost World, the record is out on 13 June, and as Robert Smith has explained in a statement, all proceeds are going to charity.

The Cure — Alone [Four Tet Remix] - YouTube Watch On

“Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs Of A Lost World tracks and I really loved them,” Smith said. “The Cure has a colourful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others.

"This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all eight songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for. Giving our recording royalties from the project to War Child helps make Mixes Of A Lost World an even more special release.”

Smith has picked a disparate bunch of figures to remix the album’s songs – established figures in the world of dance music such as Paul Oakenfold, Daniel Avery, Four Tet and Orbital sit alongside more experimental names such as Mogwai and 65daysofstatic. More unexpectedly, Deftones frontman Chico Moreno remixes the track Warsong.

The Cure — Can Never Say Goodbye [Paul Oakenfold ‘Cinematic’ Remix] - YouTube Watch On

It’s not the first time the Cure have explored this territory. Back in 1990, the band released Mixed Up, which featured remixes and extended versions of their hits up to that point. Released at the height of the Madchester era, it was regarded by some contemporary observers as an unseemly attempt at bandwagon jumping. That’s surely not a problem the new album will encounter - everyone has a far more relaxed attitude to the concept of remixing in 2025.

There’s likely to be more Cure activity later this year, too. Smith has previously spoken about a ‘companion’ album to Songs Of A Lost World as well as a third album recorded around the same time that takes a "different approach". Plus at some point, there will surely be an announcement of some sort of tour – aside from a few one off shows, the Cure have not toured since the Pandemic.