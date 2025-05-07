“Musical equipment does not appreciate being stored away... please keep creating, pushing boundaries”: 12 pieces of Andy Weatherall’s studio gear are now up for auction

Music gear formerly belonging to producer and remixer Andy Weatherall – one of the defining creators of the legendary '90s rock/pop/dance crossover soundclash – is now up for auction following its release from his family’s estate.

And it's quite the collection.

Writing on auction site Soundgas, Weatherall’s brother Ian says: “He achieved everything on his own terms… No compromise!

"His creativity was matched by his intelligence and quest for knowledge, whilst maintaining the most wicked sense of humour. We have kept his whole archive/possessions in storage, with plans for display/exhibition in the near future.

“Musical equipment does not appreciate being stored away, unused, for great lengths of time and with that in mind we have instructed Soundgas, as experts in their field, to help us rehome Andrew's collection.

“It is also very important to us that this equipment continues to be used… To create… To push boundaries… But above all, see the light of day, and be cherished by people who recognise Andrew's contributions to music and beyond.

“This is what Andrew would have wanted… So if you are successful in purchasing anything sold here, please cherish the fact that you own something of Andrew's… But also please keep creating, pushing boundaries… All without compromise!"

And, befitting of a man with such quirky tastes and talents, it’s a collection that will surely pique gearheads' interests worldwide, being not only of huge symbolic value to fans of his production work – this is literally the gear with which he crafted many of his legendary productions and remixes for the likes of Primal Scream, The Orb and New Order – but highly covetable music gear in its own right too.

One not-so-careful genius owner…

For example the collection contains a Roland TR-77 Rhythm unit, famous not only for its quirky analogue sound, but also for being the first ever product they ever made. And at £110 right now that’s looking like a bit of a bargain.

The Ensoniq DP4 multi effects – with its ability to run four effects at once – was a runaway hit with dance music producers, its legacy cut short by its limited production run. Yours for just £500 currently.

Monosynth fans looking for great bass need look no further than Wetherall’s own Moog Rogue and Sequential Circuits Pro-One.

And there’s not one, but two of Roland’s much-coveted (and hugely rave-relevant) '80s Juno classics in 60 and 106 forms. Plus a Roland R8 that was so beloved of the likes of 808 State.

The auction ends this Sunday, 11 May and the full list of gear runs thus (complete with current highest bid at the time or writing):

• Roland Rhythm 77 TR-77 – £111.00

• Latronic Notron MIDI Step Sequencer – £1,176.00

• Mutronics Mutator – £1,269.47

• Ensoniq DP4 Parallel Effects Processor – £500.00

• Roland R8 Rhythm Composer – £300.00

• Tech 21 Comptortion Pedal – £210.00

• Dunlop TS-1 Stereo Tremolo Pedal – £278.89

• Studio Electronics ATC1 – £1,702.27

• Moog Rogue – £1,022.21

• Sequential Circuits Pro-One – £850.00

• Roland Juno-60 – £1,600.00

• Roland Juno-106 – £970.00

You can secure your bit of music history via the Soundgas auction here.

Good luck!