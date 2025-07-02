“These recordings clearly demonstrate what fine music they produced right from the very beginning”: Early Sabbath demos to be released later this month

The final Black Sabbath performance this coming Saturday is being billed as ‘Back To The Beginning’, so it’s appropriate that this week it’s been announced that an album of the band’s early recordings is to released, from back when they were still called Earth.

Earth: The Legendary Lost Tapes compiles the demos that the band made in 1969 at Zella Studios in Birmingham. This was the period when Tony Iommi had just rejoined the band after a short stint in Jethro Tull, but before they officially changed their name to Black Sabbath in August 1969.

The compilation has been put together by the band’s first manager, Jim Simpson, who has put out a statement saying: “Before Black Sabbath, the band were known as Earth – a blues-driven powerhouse already making a name for themselves. This new release presents rare early recordings from that era, remastered from long-lost tapes.”

“These recordings clearly demonstrate what fine music they produced right from the very beginning. We recorded these tracks at Zella Studio in Birmingham in 1969, but held back from releasing them as their style was evolving so quickly.”

“Now, some 57 years later, the recordings assume a greater importance, illustrating how these four young men from Birmingham, barely out of their teens, were excellent musicians and a fine band, fully deserving of all the success that was to come their way.”

Here’s a taster of the album:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7gCMv10raE

It should be said that none of the four original members have had anything to do with the release, which comes out on July 25 on Big Bear Records. Do not expect to hear any of its contents at Saturday’s gig.

Talking of which, last minute preparations for the all-dayer have been going on – last week the band posted pictures from their first rehearsal, including three of the four members sat on a sofa grinning and waving at the camera.

Meanwhile, last month it was confirmed, for the many thousands who don’t have tickets, that the event will be livestreamed from 3pm on Saturday. For more details go to the Back To The Beginning website here.