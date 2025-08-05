"I don't have the personality or the playing style to fulfill what he needs": Francis Dunnery quits John Payne’s Asia after just one gig

The new line up of John Payne’s version of Asia hasn’t lasted long with guitarist/singer Francis Dunnery bailing after just one gig.

All was looking rosy for the band – who contractually cannot just call themselves Asia but ‘Asia featuring John Payne’- just a couple of weeks ago.

Payne announced that Dunnery – the It Bites mainman and all round prog magus – had joined the group, saying “I can’t think of a more apt musician to join the band, he’s a musical genius!

"Frank and I have a great musical chemistry that has awoken a fire within me. We are currently in the studio writing the new album, AVIANA, at Loco Studios in Las Vegas, and hitting the road in August.”

Alas, that fire seems to have spluttered out after just one gig, in New Platz, New York last Saturday. On Monday Dunnery put out a lengthy social media post in which he outlined the reasons behind his sudden departure.

“John needs a guitar player who can come in and play all the styles and all the sounds that are on the records and unfortunately that's not what I do,” he wrote.

“There are much better people at doing that than me. It is impossible for me to adapt to that role, I don't have the personality or the playing style to fulfill what he needs. And I understand fully because it's what I ask my band to do with It Bites.”

He continued: “Although John and I are very good mates, I'm afraid I can't fulfil what he needs musically and he can't afford to carry someone who isn't 100% at this stage of the game.

"I love old John. He's a good lad. There are absolutely no weird or hard feelings and I wish him and the band all the success in the world.”

So it’s back to the drawing board for Payne, who now has to find a new guitarist before the band’s next gig at Tomball, Texas on August 12.