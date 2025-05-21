"At the end of the summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you": Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen just announced his departure from the band on live TV in the middle of a performance, then handed straight over to his replacement

Where were you when US president Richard Nixon unexpectedly resigned live on air? Or do you remember Cilla Black catching her 18-year ITV paymasters on the hop by quitting Blind Date during its live TV special? But, more importantly, did you watch the American final of The Voice last night? Because Foreigner’s lead singer just quit. Midway through a song…

And that’s not all. After confirming his departure from the band he even introduced his replacement on stage to finish the performance for him.

We’re all used to band line-ups changing and in the never-ending switcheroo of the rock world, ‘mid season transfers’ are very much the norm. But surely this is the first time a veteran of a true rock institution has not only handed in his cards but handed the mic to the new guy without missing a beat?

Well, that’s what happened last night on The Voice’s star-studded season finale, as 20-year Foreigner vet Kelly Hansen threw in the towel midway between their classics Feels Like The First Time and Jukebox Hero.

Foreigner Performs a Medley of "I Want to Know What Love Is" and More | The Voice Live Finale | NBC - YouTube Watch On

After singing the first song during a career retrospective medley, Hansen addressed the audience: “This will be my last year with Foreigner. At the end of the summer, a new great voice will sing these songs for you – my friend Luis Maldonado."

Come on, mate. You weren’t that bad.

Feels Like The Last Time

Joking aside, Hansen is, of course, something of a stranger to Foreigner himself, being the replacement for Lou Gramm, the founding member whose voice is front and centre on their biggest hits. And while his replacement, Maldonado, similarly wasn’t part of the band’s original and hit-making line-up – the semi-retired Mick Jones is currently the only band member who’s been there from the start – he is at least no foreigner to Foreigner, having been drafted in as rhythm guitarist in 2021, replacing Thom Gimbel, himself only a member since 1992.

Mick Jones is, of course, not to be confused with The Clash’s Mick Jones and is the step-father to Mark Ronson (rather than David Bowie's buddy Mick Ronson).

We digress.

Waiting For A Gig Like You

Whether the unexpected swap-around rocked the The Voice's audience is debatable, as Foreigner were just one act appearing in the finale alongside such big names as Alicia Keys, Chance the Rapper, James Bay, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas and Kelly Clarkson (with the season’s coaches being Adam Levine, John Legend, Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini). Phew.

That said, despite switch-arounds and confusion in many forms, never forget that Foreigner – across their line-ups – have so far chalked up worldwide sales exceeding 80 million records, with 37.5 million of those being in the United States.

And, given that the two vocalists shared lead duties on their show-closing classic I Want To Know What Love Is, it’s safe to say that Hansen is handing over to Maldonado on the best possible terms.