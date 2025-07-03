“How is a clear CD even possible? The data is written on the silver part?” It’s clear to see that Lorde’s see-through Virgin CD doesn’t play in most CD players

Virgin – the latest album from Lorde released just days ago with a CD run being available exclusively via the star’s online store – has hit trouble with an increasing number of fans reporting that their £11.99 physical investment simply won’t play in their CD player.

Multiple fans are using multiple channels to spread the word that the exclusive digital keepsake – also containing a perfect, 44.1khz, better-than-streaming version of the 11 songs on board – is in actuality little more than a posh coaster after encountering a ‘No Disc’ rejection after insertion into their CD players.

Problems seem prone with older CD players, portable players and in-car units with fans pointing towards the cutting edge tech used for the release as being the root of the problem.

Rather than simply release any old CD, Lorde’s team, in recognition of the plastic (and therefore unpopular) nature inherent to all CDs, have instead put together a 100% recyclable product (including disc and packaging). Plus, in an extra bonus, just to push that collectible, exclusivity factor that little bit further, they’ve embraced the latest disc tech and produced a CD that’s completely clear…

So clear in fact that it appears that it’s not actually a CD anymore.

And the problem is compounded by the fact that this the 100% recyclable, clear CD is the only CD version available, precluding fans from simply buying an alternative ‘normal’ version for their collection instead.

“Seems like they didn’t account for this. My new Lorde transparent CD doesn’t work in this stereo!,” gripes one new owner on TikTok. “Seems like older models with older sensors won’t play it. Pretty disappointing. I know it was for an aesthetic but at least press it on normal CDS too :/

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Yeah so the Lorde CD doesn’t work on CD players , particularly car ones and Walkmans because the design ain’t fit for purpose and Lorde doesn’t offer any other CD options,” writes another. “Any way we can get a not clear disk or do we have permission to turn it into a disc we can actually read?”

That said, some lucky owners – perhaps armed with more modern, forgiving and up-to-date spec players – have had no such problems and have been delighting in showing off.

“How is a clear CD even possible? The data is written on the silver part?” writes one sad new owner – something we’ve been wondering ourselves.

Perhaps some kind of Solar Power is required?…

Lorde - Solar Power - YouTube Watch On