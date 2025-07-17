“I said, ‘Eureka! ...You’ve found that elusive thing, a low-watt amp which reacts perfectly to a guitar”: Sundragon and Jimmy Page team up for the Nymph, a single-watt tube combo for nailing Led Zep tones at home

Jimmy Page and Sundragon Amps have teamed up once again for a new tube amp combo that presents the Led Zeppelin icon’s peerless electric guitar tone in a bedroom-friendly one-watt package.

It is called the Nypmph. It has that inspired-by, souped-up Supro stylings. of Sundragon' OG Jimmy Page amp. This, however, really is the Led Zeppelin guitar amp you can play at home without declaring noise war on your neighbours, because this compact powerhouse has a 1/4-watt setting. Getting that big amp sound in a small format was not easy.

“This would prove to be the greatest challenge Mitch and Perry had faced to date with Sundragon,” says Page. “It was no simple task, as certain elements of larger amplifiers are notoriously difficult to scale down.”

But the Nymph is not just for domestic use only. Should the invite come to play some enormodome in Missouri, well, it can do that, too. There is a line-out, so you can send the signal to the PA and this small amp will sound huge.

“Put simply, this means the amp can go from your bedroom to Madison Square Garden without missing a beat,” says Page.

(Image credit: Sundragon Amps)

Page announced the Nymph’s launch on Instagram last night. He revealed that he first got his hands on one on November 3, 2023, when Page performed Link Wray’s Rumble during Wray’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

That was a night to remember. Page with his Gibson EDS-1275, that 12-string neck giving those Wray chords some extra skronk and snarl, making them sound bigger.

Jimmy Page "Rumble" Tribute to Link Wray | 2023 Induction Ceremony - YouTube Watch On

Well, that’s what Page used to test out the Nymph backstage – and he was worried whether it could handle the 12-string.

“Mitch comes into the dressing room with this tiny little amp, and he says, ‘So, this is the Nymph!’ I thought, ‘Hmm, The Nymph. Right!’ I mean, the idea of it sounded good, a small amp that you can switch from 1-watt to ¼-watt, but is this tiny thing going to be able to handle the double beck? I don’t want to blow it up!” says Page.

(Image credit: Sundragon Amps)

He didn’t. At first, he used the six-string side of the EDS-1275 to test it. This would have been a sight to witness. What did he play on it? Did he approach it with out preferred guitar store amp test approach, i.e., some open chords, a blues turnaround and a frown in concentration?

Did he go full Guitar Center on a Saturday afternoon and play the Enter Sandman riff? We might never know. But if anyone is allowed to break long-established guitar store protocol and demo it with Stairway To Heaven Well, it's Page.

Anyway, back to the amp. Page was impressed. Having previously worked with Sundragon on an exacting replica of the amp he used to track Led Zeppelin I, he would have known he was in safe hands. Even so, this single-watter took him by surprise.

A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage) A photo posted by on

“I thought, well, this is pretty extraordinary, but hang on: will it really be able to handle the higher output of the 12-string side? And it was incredible how it dealt with it,” says Page. “I said, ‘Eureka for all of us here, because you’ve found that elusive thing, a low-watt amp which reacts perfectly to a guitar and delivers all the tonal qualities you want.

“‘Hold on a minute, is this the 1-watt setting?’ And Mitch said, ‘No, Jimmy, that’s actually the ¼-watt mode!’ I mean, I just threw my hands up. I’ve got to tell you, that amplifier, the Nymph, is absolutely extraordinary.”

Jimmy Page with his Sundragon Super Dragon, his limited edition Super Bass replica (Image credit: Sundragon Amps)

There are no further details, specs or prices just yet. But head over to Sundragon Amps and you can see more pics of this, and sign up for updates. We’d expect the Nymph on their webstore soon, and then for it to sell out in no time.