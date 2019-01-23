NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page reveals Sundragon, a 'forensic' clone of his Led Zep 1 amp

NAMM 2019: Jimmy Page has announced the imminent release of his Sundragon amp, a meticulously crafted clone of the modified Supro Coroado he used on the seminal Led Zeppelin 1 recordings, as well as other notable cuts like Joe Cocker's With a Little Help From My Friends.

The Sundragon amp, released this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Led Zep 1, is a collaboration between Page, Mitch Colby and Perry Margouleff. The trio have painstakingly modelled and recreated the original amp, which was repaired and heavily modified after falling out of the band's van on an early pre-Led Zeppelin tour.

“I had been impressed with the forensic analysis both Mitch and Perry had put into the research of the sonic reproduction of the original Supro amp to arrive at the Sundragon”, says Page.

We don't have a price point for the amp yet, but we'll be doing our darndest to dig that out and bring you hand- and ears-on impressions as soon as possible.

At the same time, Fender has re-issued its teaser trailer for the 'Jimmy Page x Fender' project to be fully revealed at the show - although it looks like Jimmy may have already unveiled his replica in the image above.

The Limited Edition Jimmy Page Telecaster Set - comprising no fewer than four artist signature guitars recreating various iterations of the guitarist's legendary '59 Tele - will also be released in 2019, again tying into the 50th anniversary celebrations.

Naturally, we'll be bringing you all the details and pictures galore from Fender's full NAMM reveal. For now, check out the company's extensive biography of the guitar in question and the teaser video below.

