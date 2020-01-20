NAMM 2020: the big stories from the greatest music gear show on Earth

NAMM 2020: It's the biggest event of the year for gear and we have all the news that matters on MusicRadar.

Winter NAMM 2020's doors have now closed but there's plenty of gear news dust left to settle. We have all the big stories from the big players right here, and keep your eyes peeled for yet more video from the show floor.

Held every year in Anaheim, California, NAMM sees the world's biggest (and smallest) developers and manufacturers gathering together to show off their latest products for guitarists, hi-tech musicians, drummers, DJs and many others.

So, if you want to know what happened at NAMM 2020, keep it right here…

NAMM Guitar news

Fender

IN PICTURES: Fender's NAMM 2020 stand

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Fender)

The covers have also been whipped off of Fender Custom Shop's typically astonishing booth, and it doesn't disappoint. The Prestige Collection, in particular, is amazing, with the $500k+ Strat below leading then eye-popping goodies on display.



(Image credit: Future)

Following last year's Acoustasonic Telecaster splash, NAMM 2020 sees the company's most iconic shape get the hybrid treatment with the 'striking' Acoustasonic Stratocaster (below).



(Image credit: Fender)

Wait, there's more. Lots more.

• Fender revives HM Strat for Limited Edition run: The big F's vibrant metal Strat gets plucked from the archive

• Fender Player Series adds Duo-Sonic and Mustang models: Four new instruments on the 2020 line-up

• Fender debuts hand-wired '64 Custom Princeton Reverb and new Mustang GTX series digital modelling amps - Three digital trailblazers and one historic recreation on the way

• Fender has brought its late-70s Lead electric back to life

• Fender's new American Originals – the 60s Telecaster Thinline and 70s Telecaster Custom

• Arguably best of all, Fender expands Parallel Universe with Maverick Dorado, Tele Mágico and more (below)

(Image credit: Fender)

Definitely on display is this loving recreation of George Harrison's '60s "Rocky" Strat.

(Image credit: Future)

Gibson

IN PICTURES: Gibson and Epiphone's NAMM 2020 stand

(Image credit: Future)

The wraps are coming off of a resurgent Gibson's 2020 offering. First up, we have a recreation of Tony Iommi's legendary "Monkey" SG (below), in a limited run of 50.

Gibson Tony Iommi "Monkey" SG Special (Image credit: Gibson)

More signature models seem certain – the first being a whole collection for Slash, with Les Pauls and J-45s. A signature for Tool's Adam Jones (Gibson Silverburst Les Paul Custom) has now been confirmed but won't be at NAMM, and now the possibility Bon Jovi's Phil-X has moved to Gibson from Framus.

(Image credit: Gibson)

We also have good news for angular guitar fans: Gibson goes back to the 70s with Original Series Classic V and Explorer.

And now we can reveal Gibson's extensive acoustic plans as it launches its Acoustic Custom Shop with Historic and Modern collections.

Alice in Chains man Jerry Cantrell has joined Gibson's artist roster.

Finally, for now, we have an online TV channel from Gibson that's full of great shows.

Ibanez: The Japanese company always go big at winter NAMM and it has already unveiled new AZ and RG models.



On the effects side, the company has announced three new pedals – Flanger and Tremolo Mini models and the return of the ES3 Echo Shifter Delay.



But the biggest Ibanez story has to be the Steve Vai Paradise In Art signature model (below)



(Image credit: Ibanez)

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

I put the Callisto chorus after the distortion pedals, and suddenly it was 1983 again. I’m staying. Paul Gilbert A photo posted by @paulgilbert_official on Dec 3, 2019 at 12:40am PST

Seagull: The Canadians have flown in an addition to the popular S6 acoustic line with the Classic Black.



Washburn: The US company has kicked off its new product announcements with a signature acoustic for Stryper's Michael Sweet. Check out the bearclaw on this!



The US company has kicked off its new product announcements with a signature acoustic for Stryper's Michael Sweet. Check out the bearclaw on this! Neural DSP has leapt from its plugin heartland into the world of hardware, producing this monster (below). Neural DSP's AI-powered Quad Cortex floor modeller is a 'Vulgar Display of Power'

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

The US company has kicked off its new product announcements with a signature acoustic for Stryper's Michael Sweet. Check out the bearclaw on this! Mooer: The firm are going all-in on multi effects modelling units. And the new GE250 is priced competitively with a seriously impressive spec. In other Mooer news, the firm has debuted new Micro Series pedals, the A7 Ambiance and D7 Delay. But perhaps the biggest reveal was a little brother to the GE300, the GE300 Lite. We grabbed a demo (below).

(Image credit: PRS)

Earthquaker Effects: Good news for those that missed out on the Sunn O))) Life Pedal last year when it sold out almost immediately. There's a second version and it's not only more compact, there's added features too.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works )

Tech news

Universal Audio: In an audacious move - and one that could have far-reaching ramifications for the music production industry - Universal Audio has announced the LUNA Recording System (above).

Akai Professional has unveiled the MPC One (below), a new standalone production tool that slots in as the smallest – and most affordable – of the company’s current crop of hardware beatmakers.

(Image credit: Akai Pro)

(Image credit: Sequential )

(Image credit: Yamaha )

(Image credit: Nektar)

(Image credit: Rossum Electro-Music)

Rossum Electro-Music: E-mu co-founder Dave Rossum has sprung a surprise by announcing that he’s celebrating the 35th anniversary of the instrument by selling a collection of renovated SP-1200 sampler units (above).

Drums news

(Image credit: Roland)