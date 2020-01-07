NAMM 2020: Roland’s Go:Livecast could make it easy to livestream from your smartphone

It’s a sign of the times that Roland is releasing a product dedicated to livestreaming video - be it musical or otherwise - to online platforms from smartphones. Said to operate like a mini broadcast studio, Go:Livecast also enables users to engage with their audiences as they go.

Simplicity is said to be the key: just plug in your phone and a set of headphones for monitoring and you’re good to go. You can also plug in multiple sound sources - instruments and mics, for example - and drop in pre-recorded audio and video clips at the push of a button using customisable controls. Mic and media clip volumes can be adjusted, and there are mute buttons, too.

The companion app enables you to broadcast directly to your streaming platform of choice, and to monitor comments as you go. Phone orientation is automatically detected, and you can switch between front and rear cameras and apply a filter. Connect a second smartphone over WiFi and you can switch between cameras and create split-screen broadcasts.

Priced at $250, the Go:Livecast looks like a pretty versatile and potentially useful bit of kit. It’ll be available later this month.

Find out more on the Roland website.