NAMM 2020: Gibson launches its Acoustic Custom Shop with Historic and Modern collections

NAMM 2020: Having successfully overhauled its ailing electric division in 2019, Gibson is turning its eye to its acoustic range in 2020 and launching a dedicated Gibson Acoustic Shop.

The new Custom Shop will offer Historic and Modern Collections of the firm's famed acoustic instruments, while the US-made Gibson Acoustics division will have a 'recalibrated' product range, divided into Original and Modern Collections.

Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop

The Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop has been established at the firm's US acoustic base, in Bozeman, Montana. The Historic Collection will focus on offering careful reproductions of the firm's classic acoustic models, including the 1942 Banner J-45, 1942 Banner Southern Jumbo, 1934 Jumbo, 1936 Advanced Jumbo, 1939 J-55, 1952 J-185, 1957 SJ 200, 1960 Hummingbird, Pre-war SJ 200 Rosewood.

Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop Historic Collection

Image 1 of 7 Pre-War SJ-200 Vintage Sunburst, 1942 Banner J-45 Vintage Sunburst, 1960 Hummingbird Fixed Bridge Heritage Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 7 1934 Jumbo Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 7 1936 Advanced Jumbo Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 7 1942 Banner LG-2 Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 5 of 7 1942 Banner Southern Jumbo Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 6 of 7 1960 Hummingbird ADJ Saddle Heritage Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 7 of 7 1960 Hummingbird Fixed Bridge Heritage Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson)



The Modern Collection, meanwhile, offers contemporary twists on familiar body shapes, and will reportedly focus more on playability (via slimmer necks and flatter fingerboard radi) and modern voicings. Early models include the J-45 Deluxe Standard (with a choice of Rosewood or Vintage Sunburst finishes) and the Songwriter Chroma Black Cherry.

Gibson Acoustic Custom Shop Modern Collection

Image 1 of 8 J-45 Deluxe Rosewood Burst and J-45 Standard Vintage Sunburst_ (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 8 Songwriter Chroma Black Cherry and J-45 Deluxe Rosewood Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 8 Doves in Flight Antique Natural (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 8 Doves in Flight headstock (Image credit: Gibson) Image 5 of 8 Firebird Antique Natural (Image credit: Gibson) Image 6 of 8 Firebird headstock (Image credit: Gibson) Image 7 of 8 J-45 Deluxe Rosewood Rosewood Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 8 of 8 J-45 Deluxe Rosewood Burst (Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson Acoustics

Image 1 of 4 J-45 Studio Rosewood Antique Natural, J-45 Standard Vintage Sunburst and J-45 Deluxe Rosewood Burst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 2 of 4 50s J-45 Original Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Gibson) Image 3 of 4 60s J-45 Original ADJ Saddle Wine Red (Image credit: Gibson) Image 4 of 4 60s J-45 Original ADJ Saddle Wine Red (Image credit: Gibson)

Reflecting the traditional/contemporary split of its flashy new Custom Shop brethren the original Gibson USA acoustic range is also getting a bit of an overhaul and moving forward, you'll see product lines have been simplified and now fall under the banner of Original (home to the more traditional models) and Modern Collections.