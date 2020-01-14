NAMM 2020: It looks like Sequential is about to announce a new hybrid synth, the Pro 3

NAMM 2020: It’s been a little while since Dave Smith’s Sequential brand announced a new synthesizer, so we were quietly expecting something new for this year’s NAMM show. Now it looks like details of a new instrument have leaked via several retail outlets – and it looks great!

As reported by gearnews.com, product pages for an instrument named the Sequential Pro 3 appeared briefly on Gear4Music before being removed and, at the time of writing, are still available at zZounds.

The Pro 3 appears to be a three-oscillator paraphonic synth that combines both analogue and digital components. There are two analogue oscillators each with saw, triangle and variable-width pulse waves. These are joined by a DSP-powered digital oscillator that can produce 32 types of morphing wavetable, along with analogue oscillator emulations and a supersaw mode. This DSP oscillator can also function as a complex wavetable LFO for interesting modulation possibilities. There’s also an additional noise generator, plus controls for hard sync, per-oscillator glide and a Slop feature for introducing analogue-like inaccuracies.

There are three filters onboard - a Prophet-6 LPF, a Moog-style ladder filter and the continuously, state-variable design from the OB-6. On the modulation front, the synth has four freely-assignable, looping ADSR envelopes plus three syncable LFOs with phase-offset and slew. A 32-slot modulation matrix with 132 possible destinations should allow for copious amounts of routing options.

On the digital side of things, the Pro 3 has an effects section boasting multiple types of reverb, delay and modulation effects including chorus, phasers and flangers. It also promises a programmable analogue distortion and tuned feedback for aggressive tonal effects.

While the Pro 3 appears to be a monosynth at heart, it looks like it can also be used in a three-voice paraphonic mode with individually gated envelopes per-oscillator.

Finally, the package is rounded off by a powerful-looking sequencer with 16 tracks, each capable of 16 steps and four phrases. On its rear, the hardware has four CV inputs and outputs, plus a gate out, and it seems the sequencer can be used to control the synth itself and external hardware simultaneously.

By the looks of it the Pro 3 will be available in two forms, the standard model (pictured below) and a hinged, wooden-ended special edition version (top). Both versions have a 37-note keyboard.

Obviously none of this information is official right now, so we’ll have to wait until the start of NAMM to know if it’s accurate (although it all looks pretty reliable). We’ve yet to hear the Pro 3 in action, but it certainly looks exceptional on paper.

While there’s no word on when the Pro 3 might arrive, or official prices, the leaks list the standard version at $1599 and the wooden paneled special edition at $2099. As Sequential/DSI synths go, both prices are pretty reasonable; colour us very excited!