“Unprecedented sound design freedom”: Arturia launches the new feature-packed Pigments 6

Hot on the heels of last year's fifth major iteration, Arturia has kicked off 2025 with another considerable update to its sound design powerhouse Pigments. Last year, we described said previous update as "One of the finest tools to take you on that sound design cruise you’ve always promised yourself you’d have one day." To keep that same analogy going, with version 6 we're parking up that leisurely cruise and boarding a rocket bound for the outer reaches of space.



Pigments 6 introduces a wealth of new features, namely a vocoder, a Modal engine, a platter of new filters and modulators and a refined user experience. Overall, Pigments now sports six synthesis types, an expansive modulation system, a palette of effects and a tightened-up, intuitive control system.

One of the most significant additions to the mix is Pigments 6's new Modal engine. This system collates what Arturia describe as 'physically-inspired' tones and interactions such as collisions or friction-based simulations. The system incorporates a wealth of starting points, including delicate plucked strings and warm, resonant pads.

The brand-new vocoder allows users to distort and modulate their voice beyond all recognition, or to add some more subtle colours. External vocal (or other instrument) input blending is possible or you can choose to use it in conjunction with Pigments' own engines.



The new filters come in the shape of an analog-centered Multimode V2, Cluster filter (to stimulate kinetic textures), and LoFi to generate those worn-out tones that are still highly en vogue.



More on these new additions are explored in Arturia's official update overview video below

What's New? | Pigments 6 - YouTube Watch On

Further improvements come via the all-new modulators - varieties of which can be assigned to different voices with different modulation values. This is a big benefit for sculpting curves, adding deeper 'randomness' and tightly-locked automation to mix elements.



Granular improvements now allow users to scan through samples mid-playback to concoct time-stretched atmospherics, random grain playback for each note and expansive adjustment controls.

Couple these improvements with a general tightening-up of the UI (improved file browser and polished light theme) and this latest evolution of Pigments' seems like an absorbing and option-packed tool for those of us who want to immerse fully in the ocean of sound design. Our hands-on review will be dropping soon - so stay tuned.

Pigments 6 is available now from Arturia for the launch price of €99/£82/$103 (full price €199) - but if you've already purchased a previous iteration of Pigments, you can download the update in its entirety for absolutely free.