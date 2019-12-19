NAMM 2020: Fryette makes big upgrades to its new Deliverance Series II amps

NAMM 2020: Fryette means business with the sequel to its Deliverance amps; the Deliverance 60 Series II and the Deliverance 120 Series II are packing some significant and potentially very useful updates.

These two new Series II models now feature a Solo Volume mode that can be activated via a remote footswitch. In addition, a More Mode toggle switch activates an additional tube gain stage.

This can be assigned to the Solo Volume mode for an extra boost of gain on tap. But that's not all!

The Deliverance Series II amps also have a new Bright toggle switch that you can activate manually, assigned to the More more or activated alongside the Solo mode with the amp's footswitch.

That footswitch comes in handy again to activate the transparent effects loop.

Both the new amps also feature dual gain controls, the More/Less selectable gain switch original Deliverance players will be familiar with, EQ, presence and depth controls and KT88 power tubes (there's two in the Deliverance 60 and four in the Deliverance 120) tubes.

For more information, head to Fryette.