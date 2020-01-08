NAMM 2020: Vox's Mini Superbeetle Audio is a retro amp and home speaker

NAMM 2020: Vox's Beetle-inspired Superbeetle amp is now pulling double duty as a Bluetooth-enable speaker for your home with its latest model.

The new Mini Superbeetle Audio features a tweeter and woofer, delivering 50W of output. It also features the standard treble, middle and bass EQ controls, as well as sub-bass.

(Image credit: Vox)

It's guitar functionality is certainly not slacking either with a modelled AC tone and controls for gain, volume and tone.

And if you own one of Vox's amPlug headphone amps you can plug it into the back of the Superbeetle for expanded tones.

(Image credit: Vox)

The Mini Superbeetle Audio be available in black and ivory options but price is yet to be confirmed. Check Vox Amps for more info.