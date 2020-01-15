NAMM 2020: Audio Damage’s Continua is a ‘smooth and simple’ analogue-style soft synth

NAMM 2020 : If ambient and chilled synth sounds are your thing, Audio Damage may be able to satisfy your downtempo desires with its new Continua synth.

Said to be a “thoroughly modern” instrument, this 3-oscillator analogue-style synth offers two filters, up to 16 unison voices, a multitude of modulation possibilities and three onboard effects.

There’s a strong focus on smooth waveform morphing, and all morphing controls can be modulated. In fact, pretty much every parameter can be modulated: four LFOs, two ADSR and two multi-stage envelope generators, a Sample & Hold generator, two XY pads and eight macros are freely assignable by right-clicking any target control.

All envelopes and LFOs are polyphonic, too, opening up further expressive avenues (particularly if you have an MPE-compatible controller).

Effects include a reverb that’s tailor-made for long, dense and heavily modulated tails, and chorus and delay processors.

(Image credit: Audio Damage)

“We wanted to build a modern, more experimental virtual analogue instrument - one that departed from the current trend of wavetable synths,” explains Audio Damage co-founder Chris Randall.

“Our goal was for Continua to be simple to use and very smooth, with a ‘morph everything’ approach, and the end result is a synth with endless sound design potential, and a characteristic affinity for pads, soundbeds and atmospheres. We couldn’t be more proud to share it with the world.”

Continua is available at the introductory price of $79 on PC and Mac (a demo can be downloaded, too), and $7.99 on iOS (coming soon to the Apple App Store).