New Godin Guitars Session HT model announced

With component parts made in Canada and assembled in the USA, it’s unsurprising that Godin has a reputation for build quality with its electric guitars. Now the new $599 hardtail version of its Session model looks to combine that with serious versatility for your tones.

The 25.5-inch scale Godin Session HT features a H-S-S pickup configuration for covering a wide palette of styles and tones. The middle and neck position single-coil pickups are Godin GS-1s, while a Godin Custom Humbucker is in the bridge. But that's not all…

Godin has spec'd a push/pull control on the tone knob – spitting the humbucker for even more options.

(Image credit: Godin Guitars)

The Session HT's body is made from Silver Leaf maple with a maple neck, Indian laurel fingerboard and available in three finish options: Matte Black, Trans Cream (both above) and Bourbon Burst.

For more info on availability visit Godin