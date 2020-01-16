NAMM 2020: Yamaha announces limited edition Steve Gadd signature snare drum

NAMM 2020: Few drummers can match up to Steve Gadd - a master of taste when it comes to both the notes he plays and the gear he plays them on. After being a constant in product development with Yamaha over the last two decades - most recently working with Yamaha to revamp the Recording Custom kits and snares in 2016, Steve has now created his latest signature product with the brand.

The Yamaha Steve Gadd Signature Snare Drum is a 14”x5.5” steel-shell snare, equipped with a new Steve Gadd 10-strand wire to maximise articulation. The shell is 1.2mm thick, and is fitted with aluminium die cast hoops - finished in a black nickel at Steve’s request.

The Steve Gadd Snare will be limited to a production run of 200 for the US (international availability hasn’t been announced at the time of writing), and each drum will come with a black tuning key plus a certification card.

“I have been playing Yamaha drums for over 40 years.” Says Gadd. “It’s been a pleasure working together and I hope our relationship continues to grow,” said Gadd. “This is the latest signature model we have created. I hope you like it.”

The Yamaha Steve Gadd Snare Drum will begin shipping in March with a US price of $999.