With the same mesh-head playability and powerful new Strata module as its bigger brothers, Alesis Strata Club brings a new compact form to its best-selling range
Want the power and playability of Strata but don’t have the room to manoeuvre? The join the Club
Alesis has a new member of their Strata Drum electronic drum set family – the new Alesis Strata Club, all set to deliver the pro-quality performance of their Strata kits in a new Club format that’s perfect for compact spaces, be that a crowded stage or a spare bedroom.
The Strata Club is a full 7-piece kit that shares the latest tech with its bigger cousins. It’s therefore ideal as a compact kit in its own right, for use as a practice kit, or even for enhancing and expanding an acoustic kit for players looking for more variety and range.
Front and centre of the Strata’s eye-catching features is its 7” touchscreen drum module, as found on the Strata Core, featuring a multi-core processor bringing the kind of controllability and speed of set-up we enjoy every day on our smartphones into the world of recording gear.
That touch screen gives unrivalled, intuitive navigation, DAW-style mixing, and drum set customization, alongside six rotary dials, push encoder, transport controls, and dedicated volume knobs for different outputs.
And that extra processor power means that the Strata runs the full BFD3 sound engine, Alesis parent company InMusic having acquired BFD’s maker FXpansion in 2020. That means that the Strata comes with one of the best and most expansive drum libraries around, being 25 GB in size with 144,000 individual samples across over 370 different kit pieces and 800 unique articulations, along with compressors, EQ, filters and other audio tools – all built into the Strata from day one.
And with great sounds and ease of use built in, the Strata won’t let you down on feel and playability either. Strata features high-quality mesh drum heads with adjustable tension for perfect rebound and Strata's patented anti-hotspot sensor system for natural, expressive playing surfaces.
Key to the Club’s portability and footprint is its integrated rack system while still serving up a full 7-piece kit. This includes a 12-inch dual-zone mesh snare, a pair of 10-inch dual zone mesh toms and a 8-inch kick drum tower with a mesh head to deliver true-to-life rebound and response.
This is topped off with a 14-inch ARC triple-zone, 360° ride cymbal, a 12-inch ARC triple-zone, 360° crash cymbal and 12-inch ARC triple-zone, 360° hi-hat cymbal with Alesis’ Active Magnetic Hi-Hat Controller for extra realistic feel.
The ride and crash both incorporate ARC for 360-degree playing without dead zones, allowing players to choke cymbals by grabbing the edge just like the real thing, while the triple zones allow players to play bow, bell, and edge of all cymbals to trigger different variations on the sound.
Want even more? Go for the Strata Club Expansion Pack which adds one more 12” premium dual-zone mesh drum pad and one 16” ARC 360 triple-zone cymbal to the kit along with a new 28” crossbar and cables for easy connection to that drum module.
Needless to say the new module features USB/MIDI connectivity for seamless DAW integration, owners get the full BFD Player desktop application with virtual drum expansion pack and there’s even a 90-day free subscription to drum tuition platform Drumeo thrown in too.
"We’re proud to introduce the Strata Club, a kit designed to eliminate the compromise between space constraints and professional performance," said John Boudreau, Director of Product Development. "We've engineered a solution that gives drummers and producers the authentic feel and sound they demand— without requiring dedicated space or soundproofing."
The Alesis Strata Club is available globally starting today for $1,599 with the Expansion Pack coming in the early summer of 2025 for $349.
