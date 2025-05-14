"Crafted from Heritage. Tuned for Tomorrow”: Zultan Cymbals celebrate their 25th birthday with a new high-end 25 series

Zultan Cymbals is 25 years old. The brand – founded in Germany in 2000 – now offers 15 different cymbal series, as well as multitudinous accessories including drum sticks, drum rugs, and more.

Now, to celebrate their birthday, the famous brand is not only revamping its look but introducing a new limited edition range bearing a distinctive new ‘25’ logo.

The cross-brand revamp has given the company new branding all across a fresh, redesigned website and social media presence. Plus the company now has a new motto: “Crafted from Heritage. Tuned for Tomorrow."

Meanwhile, eager to mark the occasion further Zultan has produced a new, high-end "25" series of cymbals consisting of 16 hand-hammered instruments across the board, each being designed to meet the highest musical standards and suitable for use across a wide variety of genres.

25th Anniversary - Zultan Cymbals - YouTube Watch On

Hand-casted in B20 bronze (20% tin and 80% copper) the 25 series is has been designed specifically to offer a high build and sound quality while still remaining extremely competitively priced.

The 25 series are made using traditional Turkish methods and characterised by a distinctive, dark and washy sound. At the same time, finely defined stick articulation ensures clarity and precise response, perfect for discerning drummers who value the ability to inject their performance with nuanced tonal details to fully take advantage of the new cymbals’ ability to produce expressive sound characteristics.

(Image credit: Zultan Cymbals)

So, whether you need your cymbals extra smooth and differentiated for jazz, or need them to jump out as short, sharp accents for modern pop productions, the 25 Series is designed to deliver.

