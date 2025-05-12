“This book will serve as a reliable companion on your journey through drumming”: Millenium launches new book for drummers

Millenium is publishing a new book that will be of interest to drummers - both beginners and those who have already spent many happy years behind their kit.

The Millenium Legendary Drumbook is out now and available in both English and German versions. It also includes numerous multimedia features, including 25 linked video lessons and over 250 audio samples.

“Whether you're a beginner or an advanced drummer, this book offers exciting opportunities for you to improve and sustainably develop your rhythmic skills,” Millenium says in a press release.

Legendary Drumbook | Millenium Drums - YouTube Watch On

As you’d expect, there’s all the basic information you need as a drummer – the correct sitting posture, drumstick grip and footwork. There are also sections that deal with comparisons between electronic and acoustic drum kits, as well as detailed instructions on tuning drums. This section includes practical warm-up exercises and daily practice routines to ensure rapid progress.

There is also a segment devoted to young players, for kids aged six and up. This includes playful notation, simple exercises and easy-to-follow instructions.

Millennium is keen to point out that the book works for both beginners and more established players. Indeed, there are specific sections for basic grooves, advanced grooves, fill-ins, different drumming styles and co-ordination.

“Featuring age-specific exercises and explanations, it enables players to develop their technique in a way that aligns with their individual abilities,” says the company. “Whether you are a beginner, an advanced player, or someone returning to the drum kit after a break, this book will serve as a reliable companion on your journey through drumming.”

For more information go to the Millenium website.