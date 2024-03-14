DrumCraft launches seven-strong Vanguard Snare Series, “Developed for drummers who work both live and in the studio.”

DrumCraft, the drum brand revived by European retailer Thomann, has announced the release of seven new snare drums under the banner of its Vanguard series, widening-out options for drummers who are after a versatile palette of snare drum sounds.

The range comprises four shell materials: birch, maple, aluminium and hammered copper, with common features and design points applied to each drum. First up, each shell is 1.2mm thick, featuring a 45-degree bearing edge and fitted with tube lugs and Remo UT heads.

From here, the options vary depending on your shell material choice. The birch model comes in 14”x04, while the maple, aluminium and copper snares are all offered in a choice of 14”x5.5 or 14”x6.5” sizes.

DrumCraft has also spec’d individual hoop types and thicknesses for each drum - 1.5mm, triple-flanged for the aluminium and birch models, and 2.3mm die-cast rims on the maple and hammered copper drums.

“Our Vanguard snare series was developed for drummers who work both live and in the studio.” says DrumCraft’s press release. “This series shines with a wide variety of materials such as copper, aluminium, maple and birch. Tube lugs ensure perfect tunability and an elegant look.

“From the crisp 14" x 04" birch snare to the fat 14" x 6.5" copper snare, the Vanguard series takes us on a journey through the ages of drumming. The desire for multi-layered sound colours is fully satisfied and can be quickly adapted thanks to the good tunability.”

DrumCraft Vanguard Snare Series: full specs

Birch: 14”x04”, 6-ply birch shell, 45-degree bearing edge, 1.5mm steel hoops, chrome hardware

Maple: 14”x5.5”/14”x6.5”, 6-ply maple shell, 45-degree bearing edge, 2.3mm die-cast hoops, tube lugs, chrome hardware, Blue Burst finish

Aluminium: 14”x5.5”/14”x6.5”, 1.2mm aluminium shell, 45-degree bearing edge, 1.5mm steel hoops, tube lugs, chrome hardware, natural finish

Hammered Copper: 14”x5.5”/14”x6.5”, 1.2mm hammered copper shell, 45-degree bearing edge, 2.3mm die-cast hoops, tube lugs, black nickel hardware, natural finish

The DrumCraft Vanguard Snare Series is available now, priced from £173-£345. For more information, visit the DrumCraft website. To purchase a Vanguard snare, head to Thomann.