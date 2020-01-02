NAMM 2020: Reverend unveil three new guitar models

NAMM 2020: Reverend has announced three new models for the new year with two designs making their debut and a revamp of the company's Warhawk too.

The guitars all have korina bodies, Boneite nuts and locking tuners, as well as Reverend’s useful Bass Contour Control (a passive bass roll-off for tightening up the low end and revoicing pickups) and a dual-action truss rod.

The Roundhouse has a set neck, flame maple top, pau ferro fretboard, HA5 humbuckers and a tune-o-matic stop-tail bridge. There's three finish options with Brown, Transparent Black and Transparent Turquoise finishes.

The revamped Warhawk now has sleeker body, three 9A5 pickups that Reverend describes as “hotter and thicker at the bridge, yet cleaner and more open at the middle and neck than vintage P-90s”.

The Warhawk DA variant offers the company's Double Agent layout – humbucker at the bridge and a P-90 pickup at the neck, while the Warhawk DAW model features a Wilkinson tremolo.

Last, but certainly not least, the new single-cut offset Contender Contender is available with a choice of humbuckers, P-90s or the new Reverend Retroblast mini-humbuckers.

Prices for these three are TBA right now. For more info on the ranges visit Reverend