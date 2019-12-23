NAMM 2020: Schecter announces new Silver Mountain and PT Pro guitars

NAMM 2020: Schecter has introduced its first electric guitars for 2020 with the new Silver Mountain range making its debut and an updated PT Pro Series too.

Both lines feature Schecter pickups and high-spec hardware.

Silver Mountain

(Image credit: Schecter)

The new Silver Mountain series is named after its striking finish and features an array of extended range and multi-scale options.

All models feature feature the newly-designed Schecter Sonic Seducer pickup at the bridge and a Sustainiac in the neck on select models.

Other key features include a Floyd Rose 1500 Series bridge and nut, Grover Rotomatic tuners and black hardware.

(Image credit: Schecter)

The new Silver Mountain series is available in Silver Mountain finish in a variety of models: C-1 Silver Mountain ($1,189); C-1 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 Multiscale Silver Mountain ($1,299); C-7 FR S Silver Mountain ($1,329); and C-8 Multiscale Silver Mountain (pictured above, $1,329).

PT Pro

(Image credit: Schecter)

The new models in the PT Pro Series ($899) feature either an alder body and quilted maple top in Transparent Blue Burst or Transparent Purple Burst, and a thin 'C' roasted maple neck. The Transparent Blues Burst version adds on a roasted maple fingerboard, while the TPB’s is ebony.

The models feature a Schecter PT-H Pro bridge, Schecter locking tuners, a Graph Tech Black Tusq nut, glow-in-the-dark side-dot markers and black hardware.

More new Schecter model announcements will follow next month. In the meantime for more information on all the new models so far, check out Schecter Guitars.