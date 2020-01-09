NAMM 2020: RME’s Babyface Pro FS audio interface is all grown up and sounds better than ever

NAMM 2020 : RME is heading to NAMM with what looks like a zinger of a portable audio interface , the Babyface Pro FS. This is a 24-channel, 192kHz bus-powered USB 2.0 device that sits on your desktop.

This features RME’s SteadyClock FS technology, which is designed to bring self-jitter to “new lows” and improve audio quality. You also get increased headphone power in comparison to the previous Babyface Pro, while plugins from the likes of Scuffham Amps, Gig Performer and Brainworx come included courtesy of Plugin Alliance.

“We are excited to release the third generation of the Babyface at the 2020 NAMM Show,” said Derek Badala, Director of Sales Americas Synthax, distributor of RME. “Now featuring our industry-leading SteadyClock FS technology, the Babyface Pro FS boasts an ultra high-end audio performance to optimise users’ recordings and mixes. From a strictly hardware point-of-view, RME has improved the mic preamps, AD/DA converters and now included the same headphone circuit as the award-winning ADI-2 Pro series making this one of the most advanced portable audio interfaces on the market.

“The unit will also ship with both a USB 2 and USB C cable, making it easily compatible for users of all computer types,” Badala notes.

Find out more on the RME website. The Babyface Pro FS is set to cost £699 and should be shipping soon.