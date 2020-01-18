NAMM 2020: The Fender stand - in pictures

NAMM 2020: You might think you know what to expect from Fender, but the mega-brand's stand at this year's Winter NAMM show is focussing on showcasing some of its lesser known models, highlighting its rich history of offsets and models that fall outside the Strat and Tele bracket.

Take a look through the gallery to view the glittering new options of the Parallel Universe Volume II range, the new Player Series offsets and Lead models and the surprisingly desirable Fullerton ukuleles.