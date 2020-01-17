NAMM 2020: Slate Digital goes all Black Mirror as it launches the Infinity EQ plugin

NAMM 2020: Steven Slate isn’t usually a man who’s lost for words, but, as things stand, he hasn’t said a great deal about Infinity EQ, the new plugin that his company Slate Digital is launching in Anaheim.
Instead, he’s letting a lavish intro video do most of the talking, which looks like the first scene in a music production themed episode of scary-tech-sci-fi series Black Mirror.
There are a few additional details - namely, that this is an EQ plugin that offers zero latency, true analogue curves and a “lightning fast” workflow - but we’re going to have to wait for all the technical stuff.
Infinity EQ will be released on 20 February and be available to anyone with Slate Digital’s All Access Pass subscription.