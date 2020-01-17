NAMM 2020: Slate Digital goes all Black Mirror as it launches the Infinity EQ plugin

NAMM 2020 : Steven Slate isn’t usually a man who’s lost for words , but, as things stand, he hasn’t said a great deal about Infinity EQ, the new plugin that his company Slate Digital is launching in Anaheim.

Instead, he’s letting a lavish intro video do most of the talking, which looks like the first scene in a music production themed episode of scary-tech-sci-fi series Black Mirror.

There are a few additional details - namely, that this is an EQ plugin that offers zero latency, true analogue curves and a “lightning fast” workflow - but we’re going to have to wait for all the technical stuff.