ESP previews 15 new LTD guitars for 2020

The countdown to Winter NAMM 2019 is well and truly upon us – how do we know? Because new guitars are coming over the hill, 15 of them from ESP's LTD brand to be precise. And this is just the company’s first phase of releases.

LTD Deluxe Phoenix-1000

The highlights include the return / rise of the Phoenix – a Gibson RD-esque shape we’ve seen in the hands of Architects / Sylosis man Josh Middleton in the past.

The LTD Deluxe Phoenix-1000 will be available in Vintage White version with Seymour Duncan Phat Cat single coil pickup in the neck and Seymour Duncan Custom Humbucker in the bridge – the latter can be split for single coil tones. The See-Thru Black Cherry version feature two Fishman Fluence pickups.

LTD Viper-1000

The popular LTD Viper-1000 returns in eye-catching See-Thru Purple Sunburst (we're not seeing much of the sun in that one above though) and Tiger Sunburst.

LTD EC-1000

It’s singlecut sibling, the LTD EC-1000 is now available in three new finishes; Blue Natural Fade, Violet Andromeda and a EC-1000T in Black Natural Burst.

The Natural Blue Fade EC-1000 features a striking burled poplar top on a mahogany body with a three-piece mahogany neck and Macassar ebony fingerboard. Pickups are Seymour Duncan Sentient (neck) and Pegasus (bridge) with a push/pull coil-split splittable by a push-pull control.

LTD M-1000HT

Debuts to LTD’s flagship 1000 line comes with the hardtail M shape M-1000HT and the seven-string M-1007H models. The burled poplar tops here again look stunning with a Black Natural Fade. Both have neck-thru-body construction, alder bodies and extra thin U-shaped three-piece maple neck with a natural satin finish on the back.

Pickups on these models are Fishman Fluence Modern Humbuckers with Alnico in the neck position and ceramic in the bridge.

LTD M-HT Black Metal

In response to demand, LTD’s sleek Black Metal M-series is expanding to hardtail versions with the LTD M-HT Black Metal and the 7-string LTD M-7HT Baritone Black Metal. They keep things simple with the none more black Seymour Duncan Blackened Black Winter humbucker.



More new LTD models are due to be unveiled before NAMM. Check ESP Guitars for more info on the Phase 1 models.