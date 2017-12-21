NAMM 2018: Gibson officially reissues the RD, unveils new Les Paul Double Cutaway and Elite guitars

NAMM 2018: Just when you think Gibson has revealed all its guitars for 2018, it stealth-drops a few more… including the official Gibson-headstocked return of the RD Artist, plus four new models.

We’re surprised it took Gibson this long, to be honest; the 40th Anniversary RD Artist follows Epiphone’s Lee Malia RD Artisan and Hagström’s Ghost-approved Fantomen. Still, we’re glad it’s back, minus the original’s befuddling electronics.

Other sly new releases are the Les Paul Special Double Cutaway, and a trio of tasty-looking Elites: an Explorer, Firebird and Bigsby-equipped Les Paul Studio.

Head on through the gallery for more info, and visit Gibson for more info.