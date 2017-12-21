NAMM 2018: Gibson officially reissues the RD, unveils new Les Paul Double Cutaway and Elite guitars
NAMM 2018: Just when you think Gibson has revealed all its guitars for 2018, it stealth-drops a few more… including the official Gibson-headstocked return of the RD Artist, plus four new models.
We’re surprised it took Gibson this long, to be honest; the 40th Anniversary RD Artist follows Epiphone’s Lee Malia RD Artisan and Hagström’s Ghost-approved Fantomen. Still, we’re glad it’s back, minus the original’s befuddling electronics.
Other sly new releases are the Les Paul Special Double Cutaway, and a trio of tasty-looking Elites: an Explorer, Firebird and Bigsby-equipped Les Paul Studio.
Head on through the gallery for more info, and visit Gibson for more info.
Gibson RD Artist 40th Anniversary 2018
PRESS RELEASE: Reintroducing a modern design classic of the late '70s, the special edition RD Artist 40th Anniversary guitar delivers radical looks with versatile tones.
The unique RD body style in solid mahogany complements a mahogany neck with rounded profile and an exotic torrefied granadillo fingerboard, graced with the Gibson historic script logo on the headstock, gold Grover tuners, Tune-o-matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece.
A pair of GEM active pickups deliver improved output and extreme tonal versatility.
Gibson Les Paul Special Double Cutaway 2018
PRESS RELEASE: An iconic rock'n'roll guitar, the special edition Les Paul Special Double Cutaway model combines vintage looks and tones with uncompromising performance.
The mahogany body's double-cutaway styling yields superb access to the top of the SlimTaper neck and rosewood fingerboard, while the nickel wraparound bridge enhances the sustain and rich tone these guitars are famous for.
Featuring the Gibson historic script logo on the headstock and two powerful P-90 soapbar pickups, this guitar delivers extremely big and well-rounded tones in vintage style.
Gibson Explorer Elite
PRESS RELEASE: Since its introduction in 1958 the Gibson Explorer has always been a trail-blazer and for this 2018 Special Run Gibson have introduced a further touch of class.
The Gibson Explorer Elite features a solid mahogany body and set-in mahogany neck with a fast, comfortable profile. Gold hardware compliments an Aged Cherry finish perfectly resulting in the classy, subtle looking Gibson Explorer any discerning rocker has been craving.
Gibson Firebird Elite
PRESS RELEASE: The Gibson Firebird has always been a truly unique instrument with distinctive looks, feel and tone.
Now for 2018 the Gibson Firebird Elite takes these elements to new levels. With gold hardware on a truly stunning Heritage Cherry Sunburst finish the Gibson Firebird Elite will certainly result in the player standing out from the crowd.
Bright mini-humbucking pickups on a solid mahogany body and 9 ply through body neck deliver tones which do these striking looks justice.
Gibson Les Paul Studio Elite
PRESS RELEASE: The Les Paul Studio is a stylish, essential guitar that delivers on design, tone and playability.
For 2018 the Special Run Gibson Les Paul Studio Elite gives a premium look and feel you normally only see on instruments carrying a premium price tag.
Nickel hardware, rosewood fingerboard and ultra-modern weight relieved body are all wrapped in a mythical Silverburst finish. The classic Bigsby tailpiece finishes things off beautifully matching the 57 Classic pickups legendary tones.