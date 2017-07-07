Summer NAMM 2017: Hagstrom teams up with Ghost for Fantomen signature guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2017: We first spied this model hiding away in the depths of Musikmesse, but now Hagstrom has made its collaboration with Swedish metallers Ghost official in the form of the Fantomen.

Possessing a body shape highly reminiscent of the Gibson RD with which Ghost’s Nameless Ghouls are closely associated, the Fantomen is made of solid mahogany with a mahogany 25.5” set neck.

Read more: Hagstrom Super Swede

That neck comes equipped with Hagstrom’s Resinator fingerboard - a composite similar to ebony, as well as an H-Expander truss rod, which delivers tension at both ends of the neck.

Hagstrom has also recruited Swedish pickup ace Johan Lundgren to deliver a pair of humbuckers (No. 2 in the neck, No. 5 in the bridge) for the Fantomen, both of which are coil-splittable for increased versatility.

The Fantomen is available now in white, black and vintage sunburst finishes for £869 - head over to Hagstrom for more info.