Bare Knuckle takes “the next step in progressive rock and metal tone” with Ragnarok Misha Mansoor signature pickups

Bare Knuckle has unveiled its second signature pickup for Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor, the Ragnarok.

Designed with BK’s Tim Mills, along with producer Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood, the Ragnarok promises to provide a high-output, aggressive tonality for distorted tones, while retaining a convincing set of clean sounds.

“[The Ragnarok] blends the best attributes of what contemporary passive and active pickups offer in a convenient package,” says Misha. Sounds good to us.

The Ragnarok is available now from Bare Knuckle in six-, seven- and eight-string formats:

6-string pickup: From £129

6-string set: From £245

7-string pickup: From £135

7-string set: From £259

8-string pickup: From £149

8-string set: From £289