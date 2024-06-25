“Enjoy classic P-90 tone without the noise and without major guitar surgery!”: Seymour Duncan makes a great pickup even better as it gives the humbucker-sized Phat Cat the Silencer treatment

Now might be just the time to give the electric guitar in your life a well-deserved mod because Seymour Duncan has just unveiled a humdinger, with its new humbucker-sized the Phat Cat Silencer.

Tonally, we are looking at a similar deal to the original Phat Cats, with all the over-sized single-coil mojo you would expect from a P-90 pickup, but, of course, without the hum. Not that a little hiss and noise was ever a dealbreaker for us when it came to P-90s.

They are more than worth it, especially for rock ’n’ roll and punk. But having that noise housetrained just makes these all the more user-friendly, and more versatile too. You don’t have to worry about lighting sources, who’s running what along side you. Just plug in and crank up your guitar amp.

That plug-in and play vibe is a big part of the appeal of the Phat Cat profile. The humbucker-sized footprint makes them an easy mod for any guitar routed for a humbucker. Pretty much anything from the Gibson catalogue would wear one of these well.

Sold individually or as a set of two, Seymour Duncan is offering the Phat Cat Silencer bridge pickup with Vintage voicings or Hot, and with the choice of nickel covers or gold.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Seymour Duncan) (Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

“They deliver a true P90 tone without the buzz, perfect for those looking to explore the feel and response of a P90 without routing out a guitar,” Seymour Duncan says. “The Phat Cat Silencer is the easiest way to achieve that thick and edgy single-coil sound that only P90s can deliver!”

These are based around a ceramic magnet design. The EQ profiles of both the neck and bridge pickups are quite similar, with a an ever-so-slightly scooped midrange and pronounced treble. Just add a fuzz pedal and a cranked tube amp and you are off to the races.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The gold covered Phat Cat Silencer is priced $149 per pickup, and $298 for a set. The nickel version will set you back $139 per pickup, $278 for a set. Check out the demo video for an idea of how they sound, and head over to Seymour Duncan for more details.

Seymour Duncan has had a busy 2024, with high-profile releases including an Eric Gales signature single-coil set, and the alt.metal Blackout humbuckers, which “enhance the low-end tightness, along with adding top-end bite without harshness” for six and seven-string guitars tuned down so low that only the dog can hear you chug.