Gibson wants to give you a good excuse to upgrade your guitar with 7 new pickup options

Who needs a new electric guitar? Well, we all want new guitars but that can get pricey. So how about investing in your existing ones first and giving them a new lease of life with an upgrade? The best way to do that is with some new guitar pickups.

Our friends over at the Gibson Gazette have alerted us to the news that the guitar giant is extending its commitment to aftermarket pickups by widening its range with seven new additions – including options to make swapping pickups even easier.

Gibson is adding Quick Connect options to its Original Collection Dirty Fingers and '57 Classic bridge and neck humbuckers. This is a feature that will be only be applicable to specific newer Gibson models since the mid-2000s that essentially allows you to fit pickups without the need to solder. Unlike other traditional guitar wiring systems, the control assembly is built on a circuit board. Gibson Master Luthier Jim DeCola explains more in the video below.

The Modern Collection additions included a new set powered by hot ceramic magnets with the 496R/500T (8.4k and 15.2k, respectively). New Zebra bobbin options have also been added for the 490R Modern Classic and 498T Hot Alnico neck and bridge options.

More info at Gibson Pickup Shop.