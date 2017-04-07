Musikmesse 2017: the best new gear from the show floor
It's going to get Messe
MUSIKMESSE 2017: Once again, the world’s musical instrument makers, hardware manufacturers and software developers have descended on Frankfurt this week, to bring you the annual smorgasbord of new gear that is Musikmesse.
While many of 2017’s new products were shown at NAMM, and a number of hi-tech companies appear to be keeping their powder dry for Superbooth later in the month, Messe still has plenty to offer. We’re there in force, putting in the hard yards - seriously, it’s massive - and seeking out the hottest new gear and most obscure oddities.
All our news stories can be found on the full Musikmesse hub page, but if it's a flavour of what's happening on the show floor that you're looking for, read on…
Body swap
Not happy with your guitar's body? With the Pons Guitars Revolution system you can chop and change it, so you could switch your Strat-style outer for a Flying V or Les Paul look, should the fancy take you.
20k magic
Remember Alex Hartmann's 20 grand limited edition synth? Here it is in the flesh, looking lovely but as unattainable as ever.
Mersey beat
Hofner's Mersey Violin Bass is a new version of the Macca-loved classic.
Hofner is also showing this semi-acoustic 12-string based on the 457 model from the '60s.
Positive vibes
Positive Grid has rocked up to Messe with its BIAS Modulation pedal, which can work standalone and also supports preset editing on your computer or iPad.
BIAS Delay debuted
Announced last month, the BIAS Delay is also on the Positive Grid stand.
Quantum breaks cover
Waldorf's Quantum is possibly the most talked-about new synth in Frankfurt, not least because there aren't many new synths there. It's an 8-voice digital/analogue poly.
I am the Walrus Audio Warhorn
The Walrus Audio Warhorn is a transparent overdrive with two flavours of clipping accessed via a toggle switch: a compressed, symmetrically clipped tone and an asymmetric, more open sound.
Love Mooer Tender
Mooer has several new products at Messe, this dual-footswitch'd version of the Tender Octaver being one of them.
And there's Mooer...
Here's the Mod Factory Pro, which comes in a garish but rather nice shade of green.
What Mooer do you want?
The Red Truck combines two analogue drive pedals, a brand-new analogue distortion, some brand-new digital effects, an integrated loop switcher and an accurate tuner into one simple-to-use floor unit.
Less is Mooer
The tiny Baby Bomb power amp pedal provides 30 watts of power to drive any guitar cabinet with an impedance of 8 ohm - 16 ohm.
Giving up the Ghost
Hagstrom has confirmed Ghost's Nameless Ghouls as endorsees with these Gibson RD-style models. Available in Sunburst...
White spirit
... And white. Yes, please.
All the world's full of Stages
This probably won't be the last time you see someone playing a Nord Stage in public this year: Clavia has come to Frankfurt with version 3.
Luna landing
LunaStone's TrueOverDrive 1 won plenty of plaudits back at NAMM, so the Danish pedal co has taken the logical next step for Musikmesse in releasing the TrueOverDrive 2.
Wall of sound
Pedal mania indeed.
Nexi-gen Solution
Not only is Nexi's 'The Solution' pedalboard wireless, but it's also waterproof. Beat that.
Here's the Helix
The Essential mix?
The new KeyLab Essential controllers continue the Arturia tradition of bundling a MIDI keyboard with the Analog Lab synth, a 'greatest hits' package from the company's archives.
Pacific win
Meet Yamaha's new Pacifica 611 VFMX.
This is what it sounds like...
Another take on Prince's Cloud guitar, inspired by one of his greatest songs.
A few good Mem
A spiky little number from Italian company Mem Design.
Italia Imola
The Italia Guitars Imola Vario is a redesign of the Imola 6, but with some design changes, a redesigned body cavity for better tone, reduced weight and even more tonal variation in the pickup configurations.
Everybody loves Raimundo
You can tell that the Raimundo Clave De Fa is a baritone because of the bass clef on it.
Double Bumble
Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal gets a Double Signature model from Vigier.
Kraut rock
Nik Huber's Krautster II promises "the essence of rock".
A pinch of Spalt
An understated model from Spalt Instruments.
Crafter AL
We're not sure why, but the Crafter Al-Rose Plus says 'maple' to us.
Adio, amigos
The prototype Adio Air GT is a 50-watt stereo Bluetooth from Vox.
We can Fathom why you'd want this
Walrus Audio was offering a sneak peek of its new Fathom reverb - a compact pedal with shimmer and footswitchable hold functions? Get on our 'board.
Your best Buddy?
Fluid Audio's Guitar Buddy is a rechargeable practice amp that attaches to your electric and features overdrive, chorus and reverb effects. The slogan: wer ist dein Buddy?
Multitrack mic
Here's Zylia, the ‘portable recording studio’ that enables bands to record their performances with a single microphone, and then mix them as multitracks using dedicated software on PC, Mac or Linux.
Easy on the pallet
This Pallet organ isn't real, sadly, but it would be easy to transport on a forklift truck.
And relax
