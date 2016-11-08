Nexi introduces The Solution wireless, waterproof pedalboard and 14 analogue pedals

Make no mistake, we love pedalboards, but there's nothing worse than having a cable or power supply go out on stage, whether that's down to a signal fault or a spilled beer - but that's something Netherlands co Nexi hopes to fix forever with its aptly named The Solution pedalboard .

Featuring a plug-and-play system, built-in power supply and fully waterproof construction, which do away with the usual cable and power supply woes, Nexi aims to help guitarists forget about the 'board and concentrate more on playing.

The pedalboard itself features a built-in tuner, two-channel switch and three-step booster (7, 12 and 20dB) boost (accessed via three small footswitches), plus 1/4" input/output and USB sockets.

Nexi has also introduced 14 analogue pedals to go with the 'board - designed by Nexi's self-proclaimed 'Vintage Analog Protection Squad', all feature true bypass switching and can be used wirelessly with The Solution, but also include regular 1/4" and power jacks for regular pedalboards.

The to-the-point range includes: '70s Distortion, '70s Overdrive, Analog Chorus, Delay, Distortion, Dutch Screamer, Fuzz, Looper, Metal Distortion, Overdrive, Phaser, Tremolo, Volume and Wah.

The Solution pedalboard starter pack, including Overdrive pedal, costs €199.95 (approx £178/$218), while each individual pedal costs €99.95 (approx £89/$108). All are available direct from Nexi Industries.

We've seen cable-less pedalboards in the past, but the reasonable prices might just make this one worth some serious consideration, particularly if the tones stack up.

Of course, the trade-off is that you're tied in to Nexi's stompboxes - still, we wonder if a few of these will make it into our gallery of user pedalboards in the not-too-distant future…