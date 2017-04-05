Musikmesse 2017: Positive Grid unveils the BIAS Modulation Pedal

MUSIKMESSE 2017: Positive Grid has unveiled the BIAS Modulation Pedal, the third in its new line of BIAS hardware pedals. This follows the Distortion and Delay offerings and, as with those, can work both standalone and as an integrated part of your PC, Mac or iPad setup.

The new pedal comes with nine time- and amplitude-based effects: Flanger, Chorus, Phaser, Tremolo, Vibrato, Rotary, RingMod, AutoSwell and Pan. These can be edited in the BIAS Pedal software, and your settings transferred to the hardware over USB on PC and Mac, or Bluetooth on iPad. You can also share and download presets on Positive Grid’s ToneCloud network.

You can have two banks of ten presets each, and three presets can be assigned to separate footswitches. There are onboard intensity, depth and rate controls, as well as tap tempo and an LFO. There’s an expression pedal input, too.

Specs are below and you can get an overview of the BIAS Modulation Pedal, which will retail for $349 when it’s released in the second quarter of the year, in the video above. Find out more on the Positive Grid website.

Positive Grid BIAS Modulation Pedal features