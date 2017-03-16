Positive Grid unveils BIAS Delay, "the world's first cross-platform delay pedal"

Positive Grid is making a serious play for the hardware market: first came BIAS Head, then BIAS Distortion and now the San Diego co has launched the BIAS Delay, which it's touting as the world's first cross-platform hardware delay pedal.

The stompbox integrates with the BIAS Pedal desktop and iPad app via a micro-USB port or Bluetooth, allowing guitarists to customise parameters, as well as share and download custom presets using Positive Grid's ToneCloud network.

Effects types span digital, analogue, tape, space, reverse, ping pong, swell and tremolo delays and reverb, while the pedal packs three instantly accessible presets, plus tap tempo via a separate footswitch; two banks of presets each contain 10 slots for storing sounds.

A three-way switch adjusts between quarter, dotted-eighth and eight-note triplet tap times, while delays times range up to three seconds.

The pedal also offers stereo ins and outs, expression pedal control of any parameter, as well as MIDI sync with other BIAS pedals; it's powered by a standard 9V power supply.

BIAS Delay is available in Spring for $349 (approx £280) - see Positive Grid for more info.

