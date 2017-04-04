Musikmesse 2017: LunaStone launches TrueOverDrive 2 guitar effects pedal with “beefy bottom”

MUSIKMESSE 2017: LunaStone's TrueOverDrive 1 won plenty of plaudits back at NAMM, so the Danish pedal co has taken the logical next step for Musikmesse in releasing the TrueOverDrive 2.

Despite the near-identical enclosure, the TOD 2 differs from the TOD 1 in its “beefy bottom”, which makes the pedal more suitable for certain guitars and genres - we're thinking single coils here.

Otherwise, the stompbox offers the same core tone and transparency of the original, as well as its soft-switching footswitch with relay.

The TrueOverDrive 2 is available from April for $149/€149 - see LunaStone for more info.