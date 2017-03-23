Musikmesse 2017: Zylia promises to let you make “studio quality” multitrack band recordings with a single microphone

It sounds like magic, but the new creators of the new Zylia ‘portable recording studio’ say that their system enables bands to record their performances with a single microphone, and then mix them as multitracks using dedicated software on PC, Mac or Linux.

The Zylia ZM-1 is billed as a USB multitrack microphone that features 19 mic capsules and supports 24-bit/48kHz recording. The Zylia Studio software, meanwhile, extracts the individual instruments onto separate tracks so that you can mix them or export them individually into your DAW of choice.

Zylia is billed as the perfect solution for bands who want a quick and easy way of capturing their rehearsals and live performances. The set up time should be pretty much zero, and there’s no need for multiple mics and an interface.

Zylia will be on show at Musikmesse, where we’ll endeavour to find out more about it. In the meantime, you can check out the Zylia website, where pre-orders are currently being taken for $999.